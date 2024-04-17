Two teams look to finish their season on a high note as the Seattle Kraken face the Minnesota Wild. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Wild prediction, pick, and how-to-watch
The Kraken come into the game sitting at 33-35-13 on the year and will be missing the playoffs. It has been a struggle for them as of late. They have lost four straight games and last time out faced the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets took the 1-0 lead on a Kyle Connor goal. The Kraken would tie it up, but Connor would score again to make it 2-1. In the second the Jets made it 3-1, but Yanni Gourde and Tye Kartye scored to tie the game up. Still, the Jets added a power play goal in the third to take the victory 4-3.
Meanwhile, the Wild will also be done after this game. They are 39-32-10 on the year, and while they have won three of their last five, it was not enough to make up ground in the Western Conference. Last time out they faced the Los Angeles Kings. The Wild dominated the game, scoring on the power play in the first. Then in the second, they added a goal, and another one in the third. Finally, with just under six minutes left in the game, the Kings go on the board, but the Wild would win 3-1.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Kraken-Wild Odds
Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-225)
Moneyline: +116
Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+180)
Moneyline: -140
Over: 5.5 (-128)
Under: 5.5 (+104)
How to Watch Kraken vs. Wild
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Kraken sit 29th in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring just 2.63 goals per game this year. Leading the team in goals and points this year is Jared McCann. McCann comes in with 29 goals on the year and has added 32 assists, giving him 61 points. He has been solid on the power play, with nine goals and 14 assists on the year. Joining him in putting up points is Oliver Bjorkstrand. He comes into the game with 20 goals and 37 assists, good for second on the team in points this year. He also has eight goals and 16 assists on the power play.
Meanwhile, the Kraken get some help on the offensive side of the ice from the blue line. Vince Dunn is third on the team in points and second on the team in assists. He comes into the game with 11 goals and 35 assists on the year, good for 46 total points. Further, he has four goals and 12 assists on the power play. Rounding out the top-scoring options for the Kraken are Eeli Tolvanen and Jordan Eberle. Eberle has 17 goals and 27 assists, good for 44 points, while Tolvanen has 16 goals and 25 assists, good for 41 points.
The Kraken is a middle-of-the-pack power-play team, sitting 18th in the NHL with a 20.5 percent success rate this year. Meanwhile, they are 17th in the NHL on the penalty kill, coming in with a 79.4 percent success rate this year.
Philipp Gruabauer is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 14-16-2 on the year with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. He has struggled in his last two starts, allowing seven goals over his last two starts, both losses.
Why The Wild Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Wild sit 21st in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring 3.02 per contest. Kirill Kaprizov leads the team in points this year while also leading the team in goals on the season. He comes into the game with 45 goals and 50 assists on the season, good for 95 points. Kaprizov has also been solid on the power play this year, coming in with 18 goals and 22 assists. Meanwhile, Joel Eriksson Ek is second on the team in goals. He comes into the game with 30 goals on the year and 34 assists. That places him third on the team with 64 points. He also has 12 goals and nine assists on the power play this season.
Sitting fourth in points is Matz Zuccarello. He comes in with 11 goals and 51 assists on the year, for his 62 points. He also has been solid on the power play, with five goals and 28 assists on the man advantage. Further, the Wild have Matt Boldy scoring well. He comes into the game with 29 goals on the year and 38 assists, good for 67 total points. He has ten goals and 14 assists on the power play. The Wild also get some help from the blue line on offense. Brock Faber is fifth on the team in points, coming in with seven goals and 39 assists on the year.
The Wild are 12th in the NHL this year on the power play. They come into the game with a 22.3 percent conversion rate and 60 power-play goals. Meanwhile, they are 30th in the NHL on the penalty kill, with a 74.6 percent success rate.
Marc-Andre Fleury will be in goal for this one for the Wild. He is 17-14-5 on the year with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. He also has struggled in his last two starts allowing 11 goals in his last two games.
Final Kraken-Wild Prediction & Pick
While both teams have nothing to play for in this game, the Wild do have something to work towards. Marc-Andre Fleury could be making his last NHL appearance. The 39-year-old has openly flirted with retirement this year, and if this is his last start, he will be looking to go out with a win. He gets just that in this one.
Final Kraken-Wild Prediction & Pick: Wild ML (-140)