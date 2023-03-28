The Winnipeg Jets will look to continue to cling onto the second Wild Card spot as they head to San Jose to do war with the Sharks. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Jets-Sharks prediction and pick will be revealed.

At the moment, the Jets are hanging on to the hair of their chins with a record of 41-30-3 and a total of 85 points. As it stands, the Jets are only four points up on the Calgary Flames in the wild, wild card chase and are in need of every win they can get in the final weeks of the regular season.

Unfortunately for the Sharks, they could not be in a more opposite direction as San Jose remains one of the worst teams that the NHL has to offer this season. Despite being in the midst of a disturbing nine-game losing streak, all it takes is a couple of lucky bounces for a game to go your way and finally get the losing monkey off your back.

Here are the Jets-Sharks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Jets-Sharks Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+122)

San Jose Sharks: +1.5 (-225)

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How To Watch Jets vs. Sharks

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: ET/PT

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

Yes, the Jets are facing off with a horrendous Sharks squad, but the last thing that Winnipeg can afford to do is take San Jose for granted on this Tuesday night. In order to eventually cover the spread and avoid a massive letdown on the road, it will prove to be important for Winnipeg to get off to a hot start to eliminate any sort of hope that the Sharks may be able to acquire in the early going of this one.

In their last game coming on Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the LA Kings, the Jets quickly fell behind 2-0 on the scoreboard and failed to dig themselves out of the hole that proved to be far too deep. If Winnipeg can accomplish the opposite by storming out of the gates with determination, then falling flat on their faces will be something that can be avoided.

Among one of the lowest-scoring teams in hockey, San Jose has only scored at least four goals in their last 12 games played and aren’t a consistently explosive offense that scores in bunches. Alas, setting the tone from the opening face-off on the defensive end of the ice will be critical.

Bafflingly enough, the Sharks happen to give up the third-most goals in the NHL and there is no question that Winnipeg will have a tremendous opportunity to have a bounce-back from their lone goal outing versus Los Angeles. With that being said, keep your eyes peeled for the underrated forward in Kyle Connor to yet again be in the right place at the right time when scoring opportunities present themselves. With a team-high 75 points on the year, Connor may end up being a nightmare matchup for San Jose.

Why The Sharks Could Cover The Spread

Even though the Sharks are as bad as they come and stink more than a dead skunk on the side of a road, those are feeling confident in wagering on the massive underdogs could be in luck as San Jose hasn’t been nearly as bad in covering the spread as their actual record with an overall mark of 34-39 ATS.

Regardless of this team’s glaring struggles, one would have to believe that this squad is still comprised of professionals at the highest level of hockey and are more than due to right the ship sooner than later. If this is going to be the case and occur later this evening, San Jose must figure out a way to overcome a slew of devastating injuries that have absolutely decimated this roster. Nevertheless, guys like Erik Karlsson have quietly but surely stringed together solid campaigns as the 32-year-old defenseman has become a reliable scoring option in the midst of a boatload of injuries. In fact, Karlsson has recorded a point in three-straight games and should give Winnipeg fits when hovering in the back of the blue line.

Above all else, a stellar start from goalie James Reimer will have to be in store if the Sharks want a shot at making this a tightly contested game. Alas, the hope is that Reimer can use some of his veteran tendencies at the ripe age of 35 to combat whatever is thrown at him over the course of three periods. At first glance, Reimer has 36 starts under his belt on the season but only possesses a .891 save percentage over that span. Nevertheless, the San Jose goalie does own a pair of shutouts next to his name which would be a sight for sore eyes for Sharks fans and bettors.

Final Jets-Sharks Prediction & Pick

Don’t think too hard about this one. With San Jose losing eight in a row while the Jets will most likely be playing desperately with a playoff spot on the line.

Jets -1.5 (+122)