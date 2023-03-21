The Seattle Kraken battle the Dallas Stars in what could be a Western Conference playoff preview. This game continues our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Stars prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Seattle Kraken have a record of 38-24-7 and currently sit first in the wild card. With 12 games remaining, they can still catch the Edmonton Oilers for the third division spot in the Pacific, but they will need to play really well down the stretch. Vince Dunn leads the team in assists and points while Jared McCann leads the team with 33 goals. Joey Daccord will be making his second start of the season in goal, with his only other start coming back in November.

The Dallas Stars are in a tight Central division race and are in first place by just one point. They currently have the least amount of regulation losses in the Western Conference but have struggled in overtime. Jason Robertson is the leader of the Stars as he is top 10 in the NHL in goals and points while being top 20 in assists. Jake Oettinger will be in net for Dallas. He is top 10 in record, goals against per game, save percentage and shutout.

Seattle and Dallas have met twice already this season with Dallas winning both matchups earlier this month. Keep an eye on this game because if the playoffs started today, this would be a first-round matchup.

Here are the Kraken-Stars NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Kraken-Stars Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-170)

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+140)

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How To Watch Kraken vs. Stars

TV: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

Why The Kraken Could Cover The Spread

The Kraken rely heavily on their attack. They are sixth in goals per game at 3.48 and second in shooting percentage at 11.5 percent. 37 of Seattle’s 38 wins have come when they score three or more goals. In fact, when they score three or more, they have only lost six games in regulation and four in overtime. The Kraken need to get to three goals at a minimum if they want to keep this game close and give themselves a chance to win.

The Kraken may give up their fair share of goals, but they do a good job at limiting shots on goal. Opponents take just 27.7 shots per game. Seattle needs their defensemen to do a better job blocking shots as they come into the net. However, limiting the number of shots Dallas takes is going to be very important for the Kraken in this one.

The Kraken are also one of the better road teams in the NHL. On the road, Seattle has a record of 22-9-3 and scores 3.8 goals per game. This is an important road game and they will need another strong game on the road if they want to beat the Stars Tuesday night.

Why The Stars Could Cover The Spread

In the last ten games, Dallas has been putting on a show offensively. They have scored close to five goals per game and had a 10-goal game back on March 9th at the Buffalo Sabres. The game Tuesday night will not be a defensive battle, so it will be up to the offense to win this game. The Kraken goalies have the fourth-worst save percentage in the NHL, so Dallas will have plenty of chances to put the puck in net.

Final Kraken-Stars Prediction & Pick

The Kraken are very good on the road, and they could easily score three or four goals in this game. They should be able to cover the spread. Anticipate a multiple goals from both teams in this one as well.

Final Kraken-Stars Prediction & Pick: Kraken +1.5 (-170), Over 6.5 (-105)