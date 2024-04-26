As WNBA training camps kick-off, the excitement is palpable with the arrival of star rookies from the draft like Caitlin Clark and huge offseason movements, including Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith joining the Seattle Storm. However, beneath the surface excitement, a stark reality is about to set in for many rookies about the competition for limited roster spots in the league.
The 2024 WNBA draft brought forward a class of 36 new players, but not all are guaranteed a spot on the day-one rosters.
“You know, the hardest part of this conversation every year is the reality that second and third-round picks have a really hard time making WNBA rosters,” ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo said, via Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press. “First-round picks that go late have a hard time making WNBA rosters. We talk about a league of 144. It’s not a league of 144. Many of these teams only carry 11 players and maybe by the end of the season they can carry a 12th.”
The numbers don't lie, and they paint a somewhat grim picture for newcomers. In 2023, only 19 of the draft picks saw game time in the WNBA. Since 2018, only about 65.7% of the drafted players have stepped onto a WNBA court at any point in their careers. This statistic puts into perspective the uphill battle faced by draft picks, especially those selected in later rounds.
The WNBA's roster constraints also reflect broader issues in professional women's basketball. Unlike men's prospects, who have more opportunities, including more overseas opportunities and the G League, the options for women are more limited. The dynamic creates a highly competitive environment where even outstanding college players may struggle to find a spot in the professional ranks.
The NBA's 30 teams are allowed to have 15 players on their regular season roster, offering more available positions compared to the WNBA, per the Associated Press.
Spotlight on Caitlin Clark and top picks
Despite the daunting odds for many, top picks like Clark, who was selected first overall by the Indiana Fever, are expected to make a significant impact on the league and its visibility. Clark, a phenomenal guard from Iowa and the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer, is already tipped as the favorite for Rookie of the Year and is even in the conversation for the MVP, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Her pairing with last season's Rookie of the Year, Aliyah Boston, forms a dynamic duo that could propel the Fever to new heights this season.
Aside from rookies, the WNBA also sees established stars in new locales. Seattle hopes its new additions, Ogwumike and Diggins-Smith, alongside Jewell Loyd, will revitalize the team after a disappointing season. Diggins-Smith expressed excitement about the new chapter, “You try to figure out how to play with players that you hate guarding or playing against,” she said about teaming up with Loyd and Ogwumike.
The Phoenix Mercury have also made headlines by bringing in Natasha Cloud and Kahleah Copper to support stalwarts Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi, the latter possibly facing her final season in the league.
With the WNBA season starting on May 14, and a break scheduled in late July for the Paris Olympics, players face tight timelines to establish their place. The league’s prioritization rule, part of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, mandates that players with more than three years of experience report to camp by May 1 or face a season-long suspension.