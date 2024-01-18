Could the Canucks bring Joel Eriksson Ek to Vancouver?

Despite belief around the Minnesota Wild organization that the team can return to postseason contention despite a ghastly first half to the 2023-24 campaign, the play in Saint Paul lately has told a different story.

The Wild are 18-20-5, have lost eight of their last 10 games, and are looking like nothing close to a postseason contender in a gauntlet of a Western Conference.

If the wheels continue to fall off in the State of Hockey, Bill Guerin and the front office will have no choice but to sell ahead of the Mar. 8 NHL Trade Deadline.

Amid the pre-deadline frenzy, Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford made it clear that the club is looking for a top-six forward as an incredible season continues in British Columbia. The Canucks are 29-11-4 and first place in the Western Conference.

And, reportedly, the Nucks are looking to bring Joel Eriksson Ek into the fold.

“His potential move to Vancouver would signify a huge strategic shift for both teams,” wrote James Wilson of NHL Trade Rumors on Thursday.

“The Canucks, eager to bolster their forward lines and enhance their immediate competitiveness, view Eriksson Ek as a potential game-changer who could provide offensive firepower while maintaining a strong defensive presence.”

Canucks, Joel Eriksson Ek are a great fit

Eriksson Ek going to the Canucks makes sense for both teams. It's no secret that Vancouver loves Swedish players, from the days of Daniel and Henrik Sedin, to the current iteration of the roster that includes superstar Elias Pettersson and depth forward Nils Hoglander.

But besides that, the Canucks have recently loaded up their top line with Pettersson, JT Miller and Brock Boeser — three 2024 NHL All-Stars.

That leaves a void at 2C that is currently being filled by Pius Suter. Eriksson Ek would be an upgrade, and allow Suter, who is an effective player in his own right, to play further down the lineup.

As well, Eriksson Ek is an exceptional two-way player and has solidified himself as a young star with the Wild over his career. The 27-year-old has potted 17 goals and 30 points over 43 games, after breaking out to the tune of 61 points in 78 games last season.

A former No. 20 overall pick by the Wild in the 2015 NHL Draft, Joel Eriksson Ek would make a ton of sense in Vancouver. If the price is right, it wouldn't be surprising if the two clubs are able to work something out ahead of Mar. 8.

With the Wild's season slipping away, the front office is probably more willing than any other time to move on from the player and look to the future. The Canucks, on the other hand, have their sights set firmly on a Stanley Cup in 2024.