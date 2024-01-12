Elias Pettersson is on an absolute tear.

Elias Pettersson is in the midst of his best season as a professional hockey player, and he added incredible NHL history to an otherworldly first half of the season for the Vancouver Canucks in 2023-24.

The Canucks have won four straight games — all on the road — beating the New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers, New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins, in that order.

And Pettersson has scored the game-winning goal in each of the four victories, helping his team improve to 28-11-3 and second place in the Western Conference.

He also became the first player in history to score the GWG in four straight road games after beating Tristan Jarry on a breakaway to help Vancouver beat Pittsburgh 4-3 on Thursday night.

“Elias Pettersson has scored the game-winning goal in each of the past four games, tied with Daniel Alfredsson (2006-07) for the second-longest streak in NHL history behind Newsy Lalonde (five games in 1920-21). Pettersson's seventh goal in a four-game span is the first by a Vancouver player since Mikael Samuelsson in 2009-10,” wrote NHL.com's Wes Crosby.

Show goes on for Canucks

Pettersson had a hand in all four of Vancouver's goals at PPG Paints Arena. He picked up an assist on a pair of Brock Boeser goals in the opening period, then deflected a Filip Hronek shot to extend the Canucks' lead to 3-1.

Pete then beat Jarry on a breakaway in overtime, slipping the puck through the keeper's legs for his second goal and fourth point of the night. It's been nothing short of an incredible road trip for the 25-year-old Swedish superstar, who has picked up a ridiculous seven goals and 12 points in his last four contests.

“We're trying to build something good here,” Pettersson admitted, per Crosby. “Not every night you're going to have your best legs or whatever. Just continue building and find a way to win, because wins are all that matters.”

Elias Pettersson broke onto the scene with a career-high 102 points last year, and he's already up to 22 goals and 35 assists through just 42 games this season.

As an absolutely incredible season continues for both player and club, it's looking like the sky — and legitimate Stanley Cup contention — is the limit for the 2023-24 Vancouver Canucks.