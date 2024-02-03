Nicki Minaj is one of the most popular rappers today. Let's take a look at Nikki Minaj's net worth in 2024.

Nicki Minaj's net worth in 2024 is $150 million. Minaj is a popular rapper who has released several hit music including Super Bass, Anaconda, Bang Bang, Pound the Alarm and Barbie World.

She is also a 12-time Grammy Award-nominated artist. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Nicki Minaj's net worth in 2024.

What is Nicki Minaj's net worth in 2024?: $150 million (estimate)

Nicki Minaj's net worth in 2024 is $150 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Nicki Minaj was born on Dec. 8, 1982, in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. She attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. Afterwards, Minaj decided to pursue a career in acting.

Nicki Minaj's career before entertainment

After graduating from high school, Minaj first worked as a waitress at Red Lobster. According to sources, Minaj raked in $500 on a weekly basis. With a solid paycheck, Minaj managed to save enough to pick up a BMW for herself.

Aside from being a waitress, Minaj also used to work as an office manager on Wall Street. However, Minaj could hardly stick to her job, as she blamed her attitude and temper. In fact, she reportedly confessed to being fired from 15 jobs for being rude.

Nicki Minaj begins her career in music

Although Minaj originally wanted to be an actress, it was her career in music that took off. After signing with Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment, Minaj's career started to soar.

Initially, she released several mixtapes, including Playtime is Over, Sucka Free and Beam Me Up Softly. For her efforts, Minaj earned the Female Artist of the Year Award at the Underground Music Awards in 2008.

But in 2010, Minaj's career soared to new heights after the release of her first studio album Pink Friday. Pink Friday sold 3.37 million units. It's still Minaj's best-selling album of her career. It was certified triple platinum by the RIAA.

Furthermore, the success of the album was highlighted by the track Super Bass. Super Bass was certified diamond after it sold 10 million equivalent units in the US.

Two years later, Minaj launched her second hit album Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded. The album was Minaj's second-best-selling album, selling over 2.5 million copies, which allowed it to become certified double platinum by the RIAA. The album also featured some of Minaj's hit singles such as Pound the Alarm, Starships and Beez in the Trap.

Since her hits, the rapper has released several more albums, including The Pinkprint and Queen. Pink Friday 2 was released in December 2023, which was Minaj's fifth studio album. It was the first female rap album to reach No. 1 on Billboard 200 in five years.

Minaj has been largely successful with her music. In fact, she has collected nine American Music Awards, nine BET Awards, a pair of Billboard Music Award nominations, and 12 Grammy Award nominations.

Thanks to a terrific career in music, Minaj was eventually tapped to serve as a judge for the famous singing contest series American Idol. Serving as a judge for the Season 12 of American Idol, Minaj earned a solid payday of $12 million for a single season, as per reports.

Nicki Minaj's career in acting

As mentioned previously, Minaj originally wanted to start an acting career. After completing her high school graduation, Minaj was cast in the Off-Broadway play of In Case You Forget, according to reports. Fast forward to 2012, Minaj was able to return to acting by lending her voice in the animated film Ice Age: Continental Drift.

Two years later, Minaj also appeared in The Other Woman. She acted alongside big-time Hollywood celebrities Cameron Diaz, Kate Upton, and Leslie Mann. The Other Woman grossed $196 million worldwide. Some of her other acting credits include Steven Universe, Barbershop: The Next Cut, and The Angry Birds Movie 2.

Nicki Minaj's endorsement deals

Given Minaj's popularity as one of the most successful rappers today, it isn't surprising that major brands wanted to partner up with the Super Bass singer. Some of the notable brands she worked with include MAC Cosmetics, H&M, Nokia, Pepsi, and Roberto Cavalli. According to reports, Minaj's deal with Pepsi was worth seven figures.

In 2012, at the height of Minaj's breakout hits, the Super Bass singer also capitalized on her popularity by launching her line of perfumes with Give Back Brands, as per reports. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Nicki Minaj's net worth in 2024?