The female rapper is hitting some milestones with her latest release.

Nicki Minaj's new album Pink Friday 2 is the first female rap album to hit number one on Billboard 200 in over five years.

Beyond that, it also makes her the female rapper with the most number-one albums, Billboard reports.

Nicki Minaj hits number one on Billboard

It launched with 228,000 equivalent album units. That's from what's earned the week ending December 14 in the US.

With those numbers, she leads the charge in largest week for a female rap album in the 2020s decade. Plus, it's the biggest for a R&B/hip-hop artist this year by a woman.

‘Pink Friday 2’ by Nicki Minaj becomes the first female rap album to hit #1 on the Billboard 200 in over 5 years. pic.twitter.com/kQdgZiTfME — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 17, 2023

In the mix are vinyl sales. The album sold 25K copies.

So, it's been a great release for Minaj. With the massive success of Pink Friday 2, the rapper is going on a big tour.

It has dates all across North America and Europe, Variety states. Some stops include Oakland, CA; Las Vegas, NV; New Orleans, LA; Atlanta, GA; Orlando, FL; Newark, NJ; Baltimore, MD; and many other major cities.

Expect to see the stage be turned into Gag City, which is a hot pink utopian metropolis, PEOPLE says.

She posted on Instagram announcing the exciting news.

“BARBZZZ!!” she wrote. “It's time for the #GagCity TOUR. So excited to see you guys!!”

As for the album, it's a follow-up to 2010's Pink Friday. It features Drake, 50 Cent, J. Cole, and Lil Wayne as collaborators.

“This entire album will be the biggest gift I have ever given humanity thus far. I can stand by that. I will be any amount of money that Pink Friday 2 the album is going to make people fall in love immediately, ” she said prior to its release.

Stream or buy the vinyl of Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2, which is out now.