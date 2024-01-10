Federico Valverde dismisses the Saudi Pro League transfer rumors, affirming unwavering loyalty to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid's midfield linchpin, Federico Valverde, has quashed rumors of a potential move to the Saudi Arabian league, reiterating his steadfast commitment to the illustrious Spanish club. Valverde's resounding declaration dismisses any speculation about his departure, underlining his unwavering allegiance to Real Madrid, a sentiment deeply rooted in his admiration for the club.

In a firm rebuttal to transfer speculations, Valverde emphasized, “It’s really impossible for me to move to the Saudi League as of today. No chance. 10, 20 or 30 millions won’t change my life.” He further solidified his stance, affirming his love for life in Madrid, resonating similarly within his family, and solidifying his bond with the club.

Since he arrived from Uruguayan side Peñarol in 2016, the 25-year-old Uruguayan has carved an indelible mark at Real Madrid, featuring in 230 games and contributing 19 goals during his tenure. Valverde's versatility and consistent performances have made him a crucial figure within the team setup.

Amidst ongoing speculations, Valverde's dedication to Real Madrid extends beyond sentiments, evident in his contributions on the field. In the current season, the midfielder has showcased his skillset, notching one goal and providing three assists in 26 appearances across various competitions.

As Real Madrid vies for supremacy in La Liga, sharing the top spot with Girona, the impending Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atlético Madrid looms as a pivotal encounter on January 10. Under the guidance of manager Carlo Ancelotti, Valverde's steadfast commitment provides assurance to the team's stability and ambition in pursuit of domestic and continental success.

Valverde's staunch loyalty to Real Madrid affirms his dedication. It reinforces the club's stature as a powerhouse, ensuring continuity and stability in their pursuit of silverware while celebrating the cherished bond between player and institution.