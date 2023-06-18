Despite Chelsea's ongoing pursuit of new signings, Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has firmly quashed rumors linking him with a move to Stamford Bridge, reported by goal.com. As the Blues prepare for further incomings, Valverde has reiterated his commitment to staying at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly continues to bolster the squad in an effort to challenge Manchester City‘s dominance. While the likes of Moises Caicedo and Nicolas Jackson are reportedly close to joining the London club, Valverde has made it clear that he will not be making the switch to Chelsea. The Uruguayan midfielder expressed his desire to remain at Real Madrid, emphasizing his goal to leave a lasting impact on the team and continue winning titles for the fans.

Valverde's importance to Real Madrid has grown significantly since he broke into the first team in 2019. The dynamic midfielder has established himself as a regular starter, making over 30 league appearances in three of the past four seasons and contributing seven goals in the previous campaign. While Real Madrid experienced setbacks last season, including a Champions League semi-final exit against Manchester City and a second-place finish in La Liga, Valverde's focus now turns to international duty.

Uruguay has a match against Cuba scheduled for June 21, providing Valverde with an opportunity to continue his season on a positive note. As he represents his country, the talented midfielder will look to make a lasting impression and contribute to Uruguay's success.

Although Chelsea's summer spending spree continues, Federico Valverde's decision to remain at Real Madrid demonstrates his commitment to the club and his desire to achieve further success with the team widely regarded as one of the best in the world. As Valverde aims to make his mark at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Blues will shift their attention to other targets as they seek to strengthen their squad ahead of the upcoming season.