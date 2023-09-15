It's finally time for the Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 Main Card as the action gets underway live from Las Vegas. The five-fight main card opens up with this bout in the Featherweight (145 lb) Division as Mexico's Fernando Padilla takes on Canada's Kyle Nelson. Check out our UFC odds series for our Padilla-Nelson prediction and pick.

Fernando Padilla (15-4) will make his second UFC walk after winning his debut against Julian Erosa in April earlier this year. He won with a flush right-hook as the first round drew to a close and earned himself a performance bonus in the process. He'll look to display his flashy striking once again against Kyle Nelson. Padilla stands 6'1″ with a 76-inch reach.

Kyle Nelson (14-5-1) has gone 2-4-1 in his UFC career up to this point. Following a win over Polo Reyes, Nelson lost two-straight bouts to questionable opponents. He was involved in an anticlimactic Majority Draw against Doo Ho Choi, but impressed with his last win over a game Blake Bilder. Nelson hopes to carry his momentum into this fight as the underdog. He stands 5'11” with a 71-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Noche UFC Odds: Fernando Padilla-Kyle Nelson Odds

Fernando Padilla: -265

Kyle Nelson: +200

Over 1.5 rounds: -136

Under 1.5 rounds: +108

How to Watch Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Fernando Padilla Will Win

Fernando Padilla is still a relatively raw talent at just 26 years old, but he's got the perfect frame for this division and could cause a lot of problems if he's able to round out his game. He's extremely long and uses his reach very well in the striking. He has long legs and snaps them out quickly when throwing kicks. When he finds a comfortable striking distance, Padilla is most dangerous when he's throwing kicks and jabs in succession. He'll be the rangier guy in this fight, so expect him to control the range and throw a high output of strikes early.

While the UFC sample size for Padilla is small, he performed very well in his debut fight and it's a great indicator of his floor as a prospect. He managed to stuff all takedown attempts in his debut and fired off a crazy number of combinations to close out his last fight. We haven't seen too much of him on the ground thus far, so it's clear he'll want to keep this fight standing. If he keeps it on the feet, all signs point to a smooth win for the Mexican fighter.

Why Kyle Nelson Will Win

Kyle Nelson looked very good in his last fight against Blake Bilder and won off his fundamentals and ability to stick to his game plan. Kyle Nelson always does the little things right and will hardly beat himself in a fight. His losses come when he's physically mismatched and when opponents negate his wrestling. If Nelson can fight his style, however, it'll turn into a long night for his opponent. To find success in this fight, Nelson should test the grappling of Padilla and put him on his back in this one. He hasn't been tested on the ground for three rounds, so Nelson's path to victory could be clear if he can land his takedowns.

Kyle Nelson will have to be most aware of the long shots coming his way. Padilla is very rangy and will snap his jab constantly from a safe distance. Nelson will have to avoid walking into the jab and should look to circle around his opponent in searching for a single-leg. The dirtier this fight can look, the more it will favor Kyle Nelson and his wrestling abilities in a three-round environment. He's also got a great gas tank and will welcome Padilla to swim with him in deep waters.

Final Fernando Padilla–Kyle Nelson Prediction & Pick

Fernando Padilla comes in as the better striker of these two and should look to keep this fight at range. His length and accuracy with the jab will end up being the difference if he's able to hang on the outside and pop Nelson with it consistently. However, Kyle Nelson could drag this fight out and make it ugly. Padilla hasn't been wrestled much and hasn't seen a third round in the UFC, so he may see some uncomfortable looks from a guy like Kyle Nelson.

With our prediction, we'll go with Fernando Padilla to get the win in this one. He'll have his best chance to put Nelson out in the first round. From there, Padilla will have to watch his gas tank and combat the wrestling attack of Nelson. We've seen him lock up tricky submissions before, so we'll take him to lock up a guillotine attempt off a Nelson takedown.

Final Fernando Padilla-Kyle Nelson Prediction & Pick: Fernando Padilla (-265); Wins by Submission (+470)