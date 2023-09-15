It's finally time for the Co-Main Event of the evening at Noche UFC as we bring you a prediction and pick for this ranked bout in the Welterweight (170 lb) Division. No. 13 ranked Kevin Holland will take on Australia's surging No. 14 ranked Jack Della Maddalena. Check out our UFC odds series for our Holland-Della Maddalena prediction and pick.

Kevin Holland (25-9) has gone 12-6 with a no contest in his active UFC career since 2018. The last time Holland fought at T-Mobile Arena was against Khamzat Chimaev where he contemplated retirement after the loss. Since, he's gone 2-1 with back-to-back wins over Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michael Chiesa in his latest bout and will hope to silence Della Maddalena's hype train. Holland stands 6'3″ with an 81-inch reach.

Jack Della Maddalena (15-2) has been able to stay perfect at 5-0 in his UFC career since earning a contract on DWCS in 2021. His most notable win came against Randy Brown when he won via submission and he outlasted a very tough opponent in Bassil Hafez via split decision in his last fight. Della Maddalena will hope for a more definitive result in this one. He stands 5'11” with a 73-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Noche UFC Odds: Kevin Holland-Jack Della Maddalena Odds

Kevin Holland: +122

Jack Della Maddalena: -156

Over 2.5 rounds: +112

Under 2.5 rounds: -142

How to Watch Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Kevin Holland Will Win

Kevin Holland seems to always have an interesting fight each time he's in the cage. With how active he's been, his record is actually a solid 6-3-1 when fighting in Las Vegas. Last fight, he looked dominant against Michael Chiesa and beat the talented grappler with a d'arce choke of his own. In the fight prior, Holland broke his right hand early vs. Ponzinibbio and couldn't throw much of it for the rest of the fight. Holland managed to win via TKO while compromised and really showed his toughness. The hope here is that his hand will be healthy against another power puncher like Della Maddallena.

To win this fight, Kevin Holland should undoubtedly look to grapple with Della Maddalena. His opponent has had trouble on the ground in the past and Kevin Holland is a much more skilled grappler than people give him credit for. If he can put Della Maddalena on his back, Holland could land meaningful ground-and-pound as he works to set up a submission. It'll take some effort as Della Maddalena is very good with his wrestling scrambles, but Holland could win this fight if he's able to really exploit the grappling discrepancy.

Why Jack Della Maddalena Will Win

Jack Della Maddalena has looked like a freight train in the Welterweight Division for much of his tenure, but he looked somewhat human against an incredibly willing brawler in Bassil Hafez. Della Maddalena fights with that exact style and is willing to stand and trade with anyone. He has immense power behind his shots and likes to plant his feet and swing in the pocket. The Australian also does a great job of switching stances and mixing his shots up to the body, so expect a full onslaught from him if he's able to close the distance and get Holland into boxing range.

Jack Della Maddalena took a ton of big shots in his last fight against Hafez and really put his solid chin on display. While Holland won't be hitting him as hard as Hafez was, it's certain that Holland will land his punches with greater volume and accuracy. Della Maddalena will have to use his head movement in the pocket and be faster with his boxing combinations. If he can put Holland into a corner and tee off on his head and body, it's only a matter of time before Della Maddalena does enough damage to end this fight.

Final Kevin Holland-Jack Della Maddalena Prediction & Pick

If these two fighters decide to stand and kickbox each other, fans are in for a three-round war that will see both fighters do serious damage. Kevin Holland is always willing to engage in a brawl, but Jack Della Maddalena will be the bigger power puncher in this one. It'll become apparent very quickly as to how Holland reacts to the power from Della Maddalena.

However, Kevin Holland is an extremely skilled grappler and will have an advantage over Della Maddalena. Holland is skilled enough to not allow Della Maddalena get on the inside of the striking exchanges, so his path of least resistance could be taking this fight to the ground. It's always unpredictable with Kevin Holland, but let's take him to get this win as the underdog.

Final Kevin Holland-Jack Della Maddalena Prediction & Pick: Kevin Holland (+122)