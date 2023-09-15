We're back with another prediction and pick for the Noche UFC Main Card in celebration of Mexican Independence Day. This next bout takes place in the Lightweight (155 lb) Division and features two willing strikers as Mexico's Daniel Zellhuber takes on California's Christos Giagos. Check out our UFC odds series for our Zellhuber-Giagos prediction and pick.

Daniel Zellhuber (13-1) will make his third UFC walk after splitting his first two bouts at 1-1. After a win on Dana White's Contender Series, Zellhuber fell in his debut against a more experienced Trey Ogden. He bounced back in a big way, however, with his unanimous decision victory over Ladno Vannata earlier this year. He'll have his toughest test to date in Giagos. Zellhuber stands 6'1″ with a 77-inch reach.

Christos Giagos (20-10) has gone 6-6 since joining the UFC roster in 2014. He's 3-2 in his last five fights heading into this bout with losses against tough opposition like Arman Tsarukyan and Thiago Moises. He comes in fresh off a win over Ricky Glenn in which he shut the lights out early. Giagos stands 5'10” with a 71.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Noche UFC Odds: Daniel Zellhuber-Christos Giagos Odds

Daniel Zellhuber: -265

Christos Giagos: +220

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over 2.5 rounds: -102

Under 2.5 rounds: -124

How to Watch Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Daniel Zellhuber Will Win

Daniel Zellhuber comes into this fight offa gritty win over Lando Vannata that saw him go the distance. We've seen Zellhuber go the distance in each one of his three UFC spots, so it's clear that he has the capability to keep his output high for three rounds. However, he doesn't have great finishing ability and he's struggled on the ground when placed on his back. To find success in this fight, Zellhuber should look to keep it at range and settle into a striking rhythm. He'll have coach Eric Nicksick in his corner fresh off a title win, so look for some of that momentum to be carried over into Zellhuber's camp.

Zellhuber will have to stay patient and keep his guard high through the blitzing attacks of Giagos. Giagos rushes in with reckless abandon, so Zellhuber could get caught on the chin if he's not careful early on. Zellhuber's been able to maintain a 91% takedown defense thus far, so Giagos may have some trouble getting this one to the ground. Daniel Zellhuber should look to fire his jab down the middle and land kicks to the body en route to a decision win.

Why Christos Giagos Will Win

Christos Giagos had his best performance to date last time out when he knocked Ricky Glenn out in the first round. He came out super determined and found Glenn's chin immediately with his aggressive striking. Giagos finds most of his success when pressing the action early, so he could go back to that approach against Zellhuber. Giagos also has a solid wrestling background and knows Zellhuber has struggled on the ground once before – he could very well look towards the wrestling in trying to steal a round or two of control time.

To win this fight, Giagos should use his wild striking to set up his takedown attempts along the cage. If he decides to stand and trade with Zellhuber, he runs the risk of getting hit within the reach of his opponent. Giagos will have to utilize his head movement and keep his head off the center line. If he can work around Zellhuber's straight shots down the middle and mix in his takedowns, he could win this fight as the underdog.

Final Daniel Zellhuber-Christos Giagos Prediction & Pick

The odds are skewed heavily in Daniel Zellhuber's favor, but a closer look at the matchup could reveal that this fight may be tighter than the betting odds indicate. Zellhuber is the more talented striker and seems to be the brighter prospect at this point. If he can dictate the pace of the fight and negate Giagos' wrestling, he should be able to strike his way to a win.

Christos Giagos, however, is a very game opponent and will be very dangerous at the beginning of this fight. He's got momentum behind him and could catch Zellhuber lacking early with his aggressive striking. Still, we'll go with Daniel Zellhuber to get the win in this fight. Both of these guys have very solid chins, so expect the fight to see the distance and a close decision.

Final Daniel Zellhuber-Christos Giagos Prediction & Pick: Daniel Zellhuber (-265); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-102)