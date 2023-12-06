Iconic writer and producer Norman Lear has passed away from natural causes in Los Angeles at the age of 101.

The news was confirmed by a publicist, according to Variety.

His shows were based on fraught topics, which began with All in the Family in 1971. The show included everything from misogyny, abortion, homosexuality, premarital sex, and more, CNN said. It was the most popular comedy series and is constantly ranked as one of the best shows of all time.

In Lear's 2014 memoir, he wrote, “The audience themselves taught me that you can get some wonderful laughs on the surface with funny performers and good jokes. But if you want them laughing from the belly, you stand a better chance if you can get them caring first.”

His family released a statement regarding his death.

“Thank you for the moving outpouring of love and support in honor of our wonderful husband, father, and grandfather,” his family's statement said. “Norman lived a life of creativity, tenacity, and empathy. He deeply loved our country and spent a lifetime helping to preserve its founding ideas of justice and equality for all. Knowing and loving him has been the greatest of gifts. We ask for your understanding as we mourn privately in celebration of this remarkable human being.”

He passed away in Los Angeles of natural causes, his representative confirmed (via People).