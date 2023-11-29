The Writers Guild is a bit upset with the TV Academy for removing the Variety Writing Award from Emmys telecast.

The decision was made to remove the presentation of outstanding writing for a variety series from the Primetime Emmys live show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Changes from the TV Academy on the Emmys

This might have to do with the pressure to produce high ratings, which includes keeping the show shorter. However, it's feared that this could be a trend that will eliminate other awards in future presentations.

The guild wrote, “If the Television Academy can make this decision without any justification, we worry that it could set a precedent for them to remove other writing categories in years to come.”

“We didn't spend months on strike, fighting to receive the recognition we deserve for the work we help create, only to be pushed to the sidelines when it comes time to do exactly that,” they added.

Additionally, they wrote, “The WGAE and WGAW are strongly advocating to keep these categories in the primetime televised program, and we will continue to push the Television Academy to change their minds.”

The letter closed with, “We urge you — our fellow writers — to join us in championing the preservation of these categories in the main Emmys broadcast: Tweet at @TheEmmys or tag @televisionacad on Instagram to express your feelings about their decision, and to urge them to keep these categories on-air. Thank you for your support. We will be in touch with further updates.”

As of now, there's no response from the TV Academy.