The North Carolina A&T Aggies struggled immensely last season. They lost eight games by two scores or more.

The North Carolina A&T Aggies, entering their second year in the Coastal Athletic Association, just announced their football schedule for 2024.

The Aggies are looking to bounce back off an abysmal start to their tenure in the CAA. After a 7-4 season in their last year in the Big South, North Carolina A&T won just a single game in 2023. They finished 1-10 and 0-8 in conference play. Their sole victory was against Norfolk State, but they nearly blew a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter.

North Carolina A&T kicks off the 2024 season against Wake Forest on Aug. 29. They return home for two consecutive weeks, during which they play Winston-Salem State and Delaware. Though Delaware is a CAA opponent, the Aggies won't take on their full conference schedule until two weeks later. In the meantime, they play state rival North Carolina Central and the Chennis Berry-led South Carolina State Bulldogs.

On Oct. 5, the Aggies begin their CAA schedule on the road against the Richmond Spiders. The Spiders finished last season with a 9-4 (7-1) record, and defeated North Carolina Central 49-27 in the opening round of the FCS playoffs. Following a bye week, the Aggies host homecoming against the Hampton Pirates, a team they lost to by just two points last season. They round out the year with games at Campbell, home against William & Mary, at Villanova, at Towson, and home against Elon.