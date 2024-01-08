The South Carolina State Bulldogs are coming off a 5-6 season in 2023. They went 3-2 in the MEAC and finished third behind Howard and North Carolina Central.

New head football coach at South Carolina State Chennis Berry just revealed his coaching staff for the foreseeable future. The Bulldogs hired Berry last month after longtime coach Buddy Pough retired. The coaching staff is a mix of new hired and familiar faces.

“Go Dogs! I’m super excited about the men that we have joining our coaching staff,” Berry said. “This is an experienced staff with proven track records. They have won at every level of football and coached NFL players, All Conference players as well as All Americans while winning championships throughout their entire coaching careers.

“They are just as excited to DIG DEEP with Bulldog tenacity. I couldn’t be more excited to continue working with this excellent staff of coaches and welcome their families to Orangeburg. It’s a great day to be a Bulldog! Let’s get it!”

Berry and South Carolina State decided to retain David Blanchard, Nashan Goddard, and Chris Parrott. Blanchard, who has spent almost 30 years with the Bulldogs, will coach the defensive tackles and act as the Directors of Alumni Relations and Player Development.

On the opposite side of the ball, Goddard, an alum from South Carolina University, will coach the offensive line. Parrott will move off the field to become the Director of Recruiting and the Academic Coordinator.

For the two coordinator positions, Berry brought his brass from Benedict College. Johnathan Williams will be the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and Jordan Odaffer will be the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. At Benedict, Berry and his coordinators orchestrated offenses and defenses that ranked at the top of all of Division II football in multiple statistical categories.

The Bulldogs also have a few new hires in other positions. Kevin King, Gary Howard, Connor Loper, and Michael Styles Jr. are all beginning their first years on the South Carolina State coaching staff. King will serve as the special teams coordinator and safeties coach; Howard will coach the defensive line; Loper, the tight ends; and Styles Jr. will help with the cornerback room.