The two hottest teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference face off as Florida State tries to hand North Carolina their first conference loss. The Seminoles sit two games back of the Tar Heels, holding a 6-2 record in the ACC. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a North Carolina-Florida State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

RJ Davis leads the streaking Tar Heels, averaging 21 points per game. While Davis leads the team in the points department, Armando Bacot is the team's rock, averaging a double-double on the season. Bacot has 14.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. The Tar Heels are on a nine-game winning streak, with their last loss coming to Kentucky in a neutral site matchup on December 16th. North Carolina can widen their lead on the ACC by an even wider margin if they can hand Florida State their third conference loss on Saturday.

Florida State are winners of six of their last seven games after beginning the season 6-6. A loss at home to Lipscomb was rock-bottom for the team, but they have reemerged as a contender in the ACC since that game. Their only loss since the Lipscomb game was a 78-67 loss to Clemson last Saturday. Florida State bounced back with an 85-69 road victory over Syracuse. Jamir Watkins is leading the way for the Seminoles, which included a 27-point, 11-rebound performance against Syracuse.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: North Carolina-Florida State Odds

North Carolina: -7.5 (-108)

Florida State: +7.5 (-112)

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Florida State

Time: 2 PM ET/11 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tar Heels have dominated this season, earning undefeated records on the road and at home. The Tar Heels' three losses have all come on neutral sites, earning them their No.3 ranking. Florida State's defense will struggle to keep up with North Carolina's offense in this game. The Tar Heels rank 21st in the nation, averaging 83.5 points per game. They don't have the most efficient team, ranking 123rd in field goal percentage. One thing the Tar Heels do well on offense is get to the line, ranking top-15 in free throw attempts, and don't miss their opportunities, ranking 38th in free-throw percentage.

The Seminoles are below-average on defense, allowing 73.3 points per game. They rank low in allowed field-goal percentage and rebounding. Armando Bacot will have a field day on the offensive and defensive glass in this game. Another concerning statistic for the Seminoles is that they rank 346th in the nation, allowing their opponents to shoot 24.3 free throws per game.

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tar Heels were expected to walk over the Seminoles when these two teams met in North Carolina on December 2nd. The Tar Heels were 12.5-point favorites, and on paper, it felt like they should be more than that. The Seminoles managed to keep the game close and lost 78-70. The Seminoles now get homecourt advantage where they are 7-4 this season. This record won't blow you away, but they have won three games at home in conference play so far, including two as underdogs.

Final North Carolina-Florida State Prediction & Pick

North Carolina should dominate this game from both an offensive and defensive standpoint. Their victory over the Seminoles in December was the first of three straight losses against the spread. The next two games were not only losses against the spread but outright setbacks to Kentucky and UConn. The Seminoles caught the Tar Heels in the middle of their worst stretch of the season. Since those games, North Carolina has won nine consecutive games, covered eight of those nine, and is seemingly getting better every game.

Final North Carolina-Florida State Prediction & Pick: North Carolina -7.5 (-108)