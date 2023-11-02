Notre Dame visits Clemson as we continue our NCAA football odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-2) are on the road to take on the Clemson Tigers (4-4) on Saturday morning. This game will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a Notre Dame-Clemson prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Notre Dame had a tough loss against Louisville, but they bounced back with two big wins. One of those wins was a blowout against USC. Sam Hartman is having a fantastic season, and he is leading the Notre Dame offense to be one of the top in the country. He has passed for 2,126 yards, and 18 touchdowns. Audric Estime has rushed for 901 yards on the season. He has also scored 12 touchdowns, so he is having a very good year. Defensively, the secondary is great. They have 31 pass deflections and 13 interceptions.

Clemson is having a disappointing year. They are 4-4, and on a two-game losing streak. Cade Klubnik is having a fine year, though. He has thrown for 1,947 yards, and 13 touchdowns this season. Klubnik has also rushed for three touchdowns. Their leading rusher has 515 yards and three touchdowns. However, their number two back is having a better year. Phil Mafah averages 6.0 yards per carry and six touchdowns.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Notre Dame-Clemson Odds

Notre Dame: -3 (-112)

Clemson: +3 (-108)

Over: 44.5 (-115)

Under: 44.5 (-105)

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Clemson Week 10

Time: 12 PM ET/9 AM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread

The simple answer here is Sam Hartman. Notre Dame has been playing a tough schedule all year, and Hartman has stepped up to the challenge. Hartman has had good games against much better teams, and this is what he will need to do to win this game. It is not easy to go into Clemson and win a game, but Hartman performs well on the road. If he can have a good game, Notre Dame will cover.

Notre Dame allows just 15.3 points per game. Their defense is very good, and that has shown in pretty much every game except the Louisville loss. Clemson does have a tendency to struggle against better teams, and a defense like Notre Dame is more than capable of shutting down the Tigers. If Notre Dame steps up on defense, they will cover this spread.

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread

Clemson might have some difficulty on offense in this game, so it will be up to the defense. Luckily, Clemson plays the best defense in the ACC. In total, Clemson allows just 266.9 yards per game. They also give up less than 100 rush yards per game, and that will be needed in this game. Even better, the Tigers allow just 167.8 passing yards per game. For all the praise Hartman gets, this will be one of the harder games for him. If Clemson can lock it down on defense, they will cover this spread.

Final Notre Dame-Clemson Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a tough game. Notre Dame is on the road, and going to Clemson will not be an easy win. However, I would not be surprised to see Notre Dame come out on top by a couple of touchdowns. Clemson does not play very good offense, and Notre Dame plays great defense. As long as Notre Dame can score at least three touchdowns, I think they cover this spread.

Final Notre Dame-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Notre Dame -3 (-112), Over 44.5 (-115)