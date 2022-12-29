By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The Denver Nuggets are in a pretty good spot right now. They presently sit at the top of the Western Conference with a 22-11 win-loss record. They are currently one game ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans for the West’s top seed. The Nuggets have also won their last five games as of this writing. Suffice it to say that this team has played very well. The Nuggets offense continues to hum thanks to the MVP-ish production of Nikola Jokic. He actually leads the team in scoring, rebounding, assists, and steals. How crazy is that, yes? That said, there are a few things the Nuggets can still improve as we approach the trade deadline. Here we will look at a couple of 2023 NBA trade deadline predictions for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets have had a strong showing on the offensive end this season. As of this writing, they are currently ranked first overall in rebounding and second overall in both field goal shooting and three-point shooting. Additionally, they hold the fourth overall spot in offensive rating and are seventh in scoring per game.

However, while their offensive capabilities are undeniable, the Nuggets have struggled on the defensive side of the court. They are in the bottom five in assists allowed, opponents’ field goal percentage allowed, and defensive rating. This means that the Nuggets have had difficulty stopping their opponents from scoring and recording assists. If the Nuggets want to make a deep run in the 2023 NBA Playoffs and have a chance at the championship, they will need to focus on improving their defense. This may require some changes to their strategy and player rotation. That’s something that head coach Michael Malone and GM Calvin Booth have to address for the Nuggets to achieve their goals.

Now, let’s discuss a couple of way-too-early predictions for the Nuggets at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

1. Nuggets trade for a wing defender

The Nuggets defense has been a major weakness. To address this imbalance between their offense and defense, the Nuggets may consider acquiring more defensive-minded players. One option is Mattise Thybulle from the Philadelphia 76ers. Thybulle is known for his tenacious on-ball defense and disruptive presence on the court. That can potentially make him a valuable addition to the Nuggets. The Sixers have also been hesitant to play Thybulle this season, mainly because of his limited offensive skill set. This could make him more obtainable for Denver through a trade in early 2023.

Mattise Thybulle is incredible on defense. He blocks Steph Curry's three and picks up a questionable foul later in the possession here and generally makes Steph look hesitant and out of sorts pic.twitter.com/eDj5qRBYGe — Kelly O'Meara Morales (@_itskellyo) December 12, 2021

To facilitate a trade for Thybulle, the Nuggets may consider offering a player like Ish Smith. Smith is a veteran who could add experience to a depleted backcourt elsewhere. He is currently an expendable piece for the Nuggets due to the emergence of Bones Hyland. Offloading Smith could also reduce Denver’s luxury tax penalties by nearly half, making the trade more financially feasible.

Overall, the Nuggets need to find a way to improve their defense, whether it’s getting Thybulle or someone else. Javonte Green of the Chicago Bulls and Josh Richardson of the San Antonio Spurs could be alternatives as well. This is what Denver needs to do if they truly want to have a chance at contending for the championship.

2. Nuggets trade for a rim protector

The Nuggets have struggled with defense this season, particularly when it comes to protecting the rim. Take note that last year, they allowed opponents to shoot an NBA-high 68.9 percent in the restricted area. In an effort to address that, the Nuggets signed DeAndre Jordan, but this move has not been effective. Strangely enough, opponents are now shooting better in the restricted area. This is a significant concern for the team.

This is the reason the Nuggets may consider acquiring a player like Jakob Poetl of the Spurs. Poetl is known for his ability to challenge shots at the rim, which would surely be a valuable addition to the Nuggets’ defense. His presence could also allow Jokic to focus more on his offensive capabilities instead of forcing him to be an ineffective weak-side defender.

However, acquiring Poetl will not be easy for the Nuggets. Other teams are also interested in acquiring him as their starter, and the Spurs are likely to demand a significant return for Poetl. The Nuggets may need to offer players like Christian Braun, Zeke Nnaji, and Jeff Green in a potential deal with the Spurs. Braun was the 21st overall pick in the 2022 draft and is a promising young player, while Nnaji is a reliable three-point shooter in his third season. Green is a veteran player who could be flipped to a contender at the deadline.

Overall, Denver will need to make some tough decisions if they hope to address their defensive weaknesses and have a chance at contending for the championship.