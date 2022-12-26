By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Denver Nuggets have taken sole possession of first place in the Western Conference, and it’s thanks in large part to Nikola Jokic’s monster performances as of late. In 10 December games before the Nuggets’ Christmas day tilt against the Phoenix Suns, Jokic has averaged ridiculous numbers of 28.9 points, 12.9 rebounds and 9.8 assists on 59.7 percent shooting.

Simply put, Jokic is playing at an MVP-level, and his absurd ability to put up numbers was in full display yet again, manifesting itself as a lump of coal in the Suns’ stockings.

During the Nuggets’ exciting 128-125 overtime victory over the Suns, Nikola Jokic put Phoenix’s defense to the sword, and he ended up tallying a historic statline in the process. In 44 minutes of play, Jokic put up 41 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists, the highest-ever scoring tally in a triple-double performance in NBA Christmas day history.

Nikola Jokic has now scored the most points in any triple-double on Christmas Day 😳 pic.twitter.com/KHXnEUJNKW — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) December 26, 2022

In addition, Jokic became only the third player in NBA history to record a 40/15/15 game, joining Oscar Robertson (who did it twice, in 1961 and 1962) and James Harden, who accomplished the feat with an unbelievable 53 point, 16-rebound, and 17-assist performance in 2016.

Nikola Jokic’s absurd string of performances have pushed him to the forefront of the MVP race once more. His case for a third-straight MVP, only the fourth of its kind should he actually manage to win the trophy, only becomes more ironclad the more games the Nuggets win.

And with Aaron Gordon (who decimated Landry Shamet with a nasty poster) and Jamal Murray (coming alive with a huge fourth quarter vs. the Suns) coming into their own, the Nuggets’ regular-season dominance could match that of Jokic’s, which would make him a shoo-in for yet another MVP win.