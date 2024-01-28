The Denver guard clapped back at Pat Bev a week after having to hear it from the Philly guard.

The Denver Nuggets got a little revenge against the Philadelphia 76ers after last week's 126-121 loss, topping Philly 111-105 on Saturday night.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray had 23 points and seven assists in the win and had a little something extra for 76ers guard Patrick Beverley postgame.

After last week's game, Beverley was asked what the key was to containing Murray. Beverley responded, “No key. I’ve been locking his ass up for years.”

The Nuggets star made sure to respond during Saturday's postgame press conference, courtesy of DNVR Nuggets:

Jamal Murray on Patrick Beverley's comments: "You can say whatever you want, brother, I've got film of it." pic.twitter.com/eGpmJrXY8K — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) January 28, 2024

“You can say whatever you want, brother, I've got film of it.”

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was more concerned with the reasoning for 76ers center Joel Embiid's absence than Beverly's comments.

“I don't know how you go from being active, available, to out. I'm sure the league will do their due diligence. Because that's frowned upon,” Malone said.

Malone didn't quite seem sure that Embiid was actually unable to play in the high-profile matchup. But he did also acknowledge the possibility of Embiid simply not having yet fully recovered from an injury. Malone said that he watched the Sixers-Pacers game two days prior and saw the former MVP get banged up.

“He hurt his knee in Indiana, so I'm sure he's hurt,” Malone said. Regardless, Philadelphia's staff determined Embiid was not ready to go, and the team dearly missed his presence in their loss to the Nuggets.

Up next for the Nuggets: They'll host the Milwaukee Bucks in Doc Rivers’ Milwaukee coaching debut Monday night.