The 76ers guard kept it real after getting the win.

Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic was the headlining battle in the Philadelphia 76ers game against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.

But a secondary matchup may have been the key in the 76ers 126-121 win over Denver.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray struggled his way to a 7-16 shooting night. Murray still managed 17 points, but 76ers guard Patrick Beverley made him work for everything he got.

After the game, Beverley had a typical answer when asked what the key was to slowing Murray down, according to Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer:

“Patrick Beverley when asked about the key to shutting down Jamal Murray in the fourth quarter: ‘No key. I’ve been locking his ass up for years.'”

Whether that's true or not, that's a typical Beverley thing to say. He and the rest of the 76ers have to be feeling good after pulling off the win behind Embiid's massive game.

Embiid posted 41 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and one block to rise above Jokic – who was also fantastic with 25 points and 19 boards. Most impressive and important, however, was the six-time All-Star's late-game heroics.

With the score tied at 113 about midway through the fourth quarter, Embiid took over and scored 10 straight points to give the 76ers complete control in the final minutes.

“I just told him he’s the best player in the league,” Embiid said after the game, recalling his nice embrace with Jokic after the final buzzer sounded. In what must be seen as a statement game, the 76ers superstar expressed reverence for his opponent.

Embiid was brilliant all night. He imposed his will via soft jumpers from all over the court. His playmaking was clean, tallying a career-high seven assists in one half before reaching 10 early into the second half.

He also took very good care of the ball, making good passes while limiting his bad ones. When the lights shone brightest in the fourth quarter, he once again came through with big-time buckets.

Up next for the 76ers – Visit the Orlando Magic on Friday.