In the wake of veteran forward Vlatko Cancar tearing his ACL while playing for the Slovenian national team, the Denver Nuggets have signed former Xavier Musketeers guard Souley Boum to a non-guaranteed training camp deal, per Spotrac insider Keith Smart.

Boum, a 2023 AP All-American Honorable Mention and 2022-23 All-Big East First Team selection, will have the chance to make the roster of the reigning NBA champions after going undrafted.

The Nuggets already have 20 players signed ahead of training camp, including three players on a two-way contract. However, there are multiple factors working in Boum's favor in his bid for a spot on the Nuggets roster though.

To start, the Nuggets' point guard depth, particularly when one considers the injury history of star guard Jamal Murray. A history that is only magnified by Cancar going down with a major injury and should generate what could be called an appropriate fear about the chances Murray — who has missed 125 games over the past three seasons — is out for any significant stretch.

Even without all of the doom and gloom, in their effort to make sure Murray is as healthy as possible in the postseason, the former No. 7 pick will likely miss several games for injury maintenance (load management).

To that point, another factor that works in Boum's favor in his efforts to earn a roster spot is the similarity that he has with Murray as a player. Boum, who averaged 16.4 points and 4.3 assists per game last season, is a quick and crafty three-level scorer that routinely makes plays on the defensive end as well.

A complete player, it's difficult to see Nuggets head coach Michael Malone not falling in love with him.