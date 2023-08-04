This has been the greatest NBA offseason in Denver Nuggets history simply because they are two months removed from their first championship in franchise history. Despite losing Bruce Brown and Jeff Green in free agency, Denver still has their championship core together and led by Nikola Jokic, they will be the team to beat entering the 2023-24 season.

Some bad news has found its way to the Nuggets though, as 26-year-old forward Vlatko Cancar recently suffered a knee injury while playing for the Slovenian national team ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

On Friday, Cancar went up for a dunk attempt against Greece and when he came down, he landed awkwardly on his left leg. The former second-round pick immediately went to the ground and grabbed at his knee before having to be carried off the court by team personnel. After the game, Cancar was seen limping to the team bus with his knee heavily wrapped.

🇸🇮 Vlatko Cancar was carried out of the court by medical staff after injuring his left knee 😕 pic.twitter.com/VMyeV7Jhat — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) August 4, 2023

In this same game, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic appeared to bump knees with his opponent while attempting to fight through a screen on defense. He was forced to leave the game early, but the good news for Doncic is that his injury does not appear to be of any concern.

While he may not have held a key rotational role with the Nuggets, Cancar still ended up playing in 60 regular season games this past year, averaging 5.0 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. He still has two more years left on his current contract, including the upcoming 2023-24 season. However, Denver owns a team option for the 2024-25 season, which could lead to him becoming a free agent next summer.

As far as other Nuggets players participating in international basketball this summer, Jamal Murray will be representing Canada at the World Cup. However, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic will not be playing for Serbia this offseason, as he gets his well-earned rest after leading his team to a championship.

At this time, no further updates have been given on Cancar's injury.