Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic’s incident with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia in Game 4 of the second round NBA Playoffs series got a lot of attention. Jokic and Ishbia shared a lighthearted moment before Game 5, and Nuggets coach Michael Malone made a funny comment regarding Jokic’s motivations.

“He’s trying to get his 25 G’s back. He ain’t no dummy,” Michael Malone said, via Jena Garcia on Twitter.

Reporter: "Before the game, [Nikola] Jokic throws the ball to [Mat] Ishbia and gives him a hug. What's that say about him?" Mike Malone: "He's trying to get his 25 G's back. He ain't no dummy." 😂 (via @VidaVivaDiva) pic.twitter.com/s93E8PGfx0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 10, 2023

Nikola Jokic was fined $25,000 for elbowing Mat Ishbia in Game 4 of the series, but he did avoid a suspension. Jokic admitted that in the lighthearted exchange, he was hoping that Ishbia would pay his fine, but that ended up not happening.

In Game 5 of the series, the Nuggets held serve on their home court. That has been the case for every game in this series. the Nuggets won the first two games at home, while the Suns won games three and four in Phoenix, and the Nuggets took a 3-2 lead in the series with a 118-102 win. The series shifts back to Phoenix on Thursday for Game 6, with the Nuggets trying to close out the series and reach the Western Conference Finals, and the Suns trying to force a Game 7 on Sunday in Denver.

The initial exchange for Jokic was a costly one, but it seems that both him and Ishbia have moved on and are on good terms. It will be intriguing to see whether the Nuggets close out the series in Game 6. Given the way the series has gone, Suns fans should feel optimistic about a Game 7 happening.