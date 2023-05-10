The second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs is approaching its final stages. Now, every game could mean a spot in the conference finals or the end of a season. With the Denver Nuggets set to travel and face the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, it is time for some Nuggets Game 6 bold predictions.

Denver finished with a 53-29 record in the regular season, securing the top seed in the Western Conference for the first time in franchise history. This represented a five-win improvement compared to last year.

On the other side of the matchup, Phoenix is having one of the most intriguing seasons in the league. In February, the team traded for 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant. The Suns would finish with a 45-37 record and the No. 4 seed in the West. While they still secured home-court advantage in the first round, they failed to reach the 64-win mark from the previous year.

Denver won the first two games of the series at the Ball Arena. Phoenix then responded with two consecutive wins at home. Most recently, the Nuggets took a 3-2 lead with a 118-102 victory at home.

Now back at the Footprint Center, Denver will try to do something neither team has accomplished this series: win on the road. Since the victory would mean closing out the series, the Nuggets might have extra motivation to do it.

With all this in mind, here are some bold predictions for the Denver Nuggets for Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

3. Denver holds Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to at most 45% efficiency from the field combined

If Phoenix wants to finally win an NBA title, it will need everything it can get from Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Both players are coming off big seasons despite missing some time with injuries.

Splitting time with the Nets and Suns, Durant averaged 29.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. He made history by becoming the first player in the NBA to shoot 55-40-90 in a season.

Booker recorded a career-high 27.8 points, 5.5 assists, and 4.5 boards plus a steal a contest in the regular season. His shooting splits were 49.4 percent from the field, 35.1 percent from long distance and 85.5 percent from the free-throw line.

In the playoffs, the duo is keeping its hot streak going on. Booker is putting up 35.9 points while shooting 60.1 percent from the field and 51.7 percent from beyond the arc. Durant is recording 29.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

The bold prediction is that Denver will limit their impact by forcing bad shots from the duo. Expect Durant and Booker to combine for at most 45% shooting from the field in Game 6.

2. Nikola Jokic records a 30-point triple-double for the Denver Nuggets

As for the Nuggets, it’s no secret that the fate of their season heavily relies on Nikola Jokic. The Joker continued his outstanding play from the regular season, which made him a finalist for the MVP trophy once again after winning it two years in a row.

In the regular season, Jokic nearly averaged a triple-double with 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game. Notably, he shot 63.2 percent from the field, 38.3 percent from the 3-point line and 82.2 percent on his free-throw attempts. He also led the league with 29 triple-doubles.

So far in the playoffs, the center is putting up 30.6 points, 13.1 boards and 9.5 assists on 53-49-77 shooting splits. In Game 4 against the Suns, Jokic recorded a career-high 53 points despite the loss. He would then follow it up with a 29-point, 13-rebound, 12-assist triple-double.

If the Serbian keeps his hot streak going, the Nuggets will be in a solid position to close out the series in six games. The bold prediction is that Jokic will finish the night with a 30-point triple-double, being impactful in multiple areas of the floor.

1. Game 6 is decided in the final minutes

While this series already had some blowouts, it also had some thrilling matchups that came down to the fourth quarter. With the possibility of this being the final game of the series, both the Nuggets and Suns should bring it all to make sure their hopes of winning a title stay alive.

According to FanDuel, the Suns are the favorites to win Game 6. Currently, the spread is -3.5. For comparison, Game 5 opened with a Denver a favorite at -5.5. This means that many believe that this upcoming contest should be even closer.

The bold prediction is that this will be the case for Thursday’s matchup between the Nuggets and Suns. It would not be a surprise if Game 6 is decided in the final minutes or even the final possession of the contest. Additionally, if there is one game this week that could go to overtime, this might be the one.