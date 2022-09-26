Michael Porter Jr. drops eye-opening take on long-term health after all of his back problems

Michael Porter Jr. has been in the NBA for four years now, but he’s really only played in two seasons so far. After missing the first season of his career due to a back injury, Porter established himself as a starter for the Denver Nuggets over the next two seasons. But Porter’s back issues flared up again last season, as he only played in nine games before undergoing season-ending surgery to fix up his back.

Heading into the 2022-23 season, Porter figures to be ready for the upcoming campaign. But when asked about his back, he offered some strange responses that could draw attention from Nuggets fans everywhere. Porter didn’t exactly offer any reassurances that his back will be good in the future, but said he’s feeling great with the upcoming season right around the corner.

Asked MPJ what kind of assurances he’s gotten from doctors about his long-term health: “I don’t really get my assurance from doctors. … Our doctors here are very, very confident with where I’m at. … More than that, I feel like I’m in a good spot.” — Mike Singer (@msinger) September 26, 2022

Porter said he has heard good and bad things from doctors about his long term health but the Nuggets doctors have faith in his long-term health. — T.J. McBride (@TJMcBrideNBA) September 26, 2022

While it will be nice to see Porter back on the court, this is a rather cryptic update on his long-term health. Porter has been dealing with back issues since his college days, so it is fair to wonder how he will hold up over the next few years if it continues to plague him. It doesn’t look like Porter has gotten, or necessarily needs, reassurances that his back will hold up in the future.

Hopefully Porter’s back will hold up, because if he can stay on the court this season, the Nuggets could have a very strong team in the Western Conference. With Porter joining back up with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, it’s clear Denver has a high ceiling this season. Assuming Michael Porter Jr. can stay healthy, the Nuggets could emerge as a dark horse contender to win the Finals this season.