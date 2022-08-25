Michael Porter Jr. footage will fire up Nuggets fans ahead of return

The Denver Nuggets still managed to get into the playoffs last season because of the MVP play of Nikola Jokic. But, there is no question they were missing two massive pieces to the puzzle in Michael Porter Jr and Jamal Murray. Thankfully, both are expected to be back for the beginning of the 2022-23 season and the latest look of MPJ this summer is a sight to behold.

Via Mike Singer:

As far as I can tell, MPJ was playing pick-up with Kyrie, KD, Trae, Oladipo, Torrey Craig and Tyler Cook in this (and other videos that trickled out from this run). https://t.co/Ck4qpbiAz3 — Mike Singer (@msinger) August 25, 2022

Absolutely no signs of rust from Michael Porter Jr. His quickness off the dribble looks great and so does the jumper. Clearly, he’s moved past his back problems, which is a great sign for the Nuggets and their fans.

Porter Jr played in just nine games last season before undergoing an operation on his back, an injury that’s bothered him since his college days at Missouri. It was something that needed to be done and hopefully, the sharpshooter can stay healthy and finally reach his potential.

The Nuggets are expected to be a contender in the West. We all know what The Joker can do, but having the team’s other two best players return is absolutely massive. Murray was a star in the 2020 bubble and Michael Porter Jr has shown that he can ball out. It’s just a matter of staying consistent.

The 24-year-old averaged 19 points and 7.3 rebounds in 2020-21 in 61 games while shooting 44% from three-point land. If he can put up those types of numbers again, the Nuggets will be in good shape. Revenge season is on the horizon for MPJ.