Nikola Jokic just had arguably the best individual playoff performance in NBA history but the Denver Nuggets superstar's impact on the NBA may just be getting started.

Mike Greenberg said on ESPN's Get Up that finding a player like Jokic will become the new trend among NBA teams.

“I think Nikola Jokic is going to do for the NBA something similar to what Steph Curry did for the game a decade ago. The 7'1″ point guard is going to be what everybody in the NBA wants,” Greenberg said. “He's gonna change the sport as we know it.”

Greenberg did mention that players like Jokic “don't grow on trees” but neither do the likes of Curry. The latter's thrilling three-point shooting revolutionized the sport and changed the way teams build their offense.

The league has never seen a player of Jokic's stature have the ability to score at will from virtually anywhere on the court, while also having the vision to be among the league's elite passers.

The two-time NBA MVP displayed all of his skills en route to leading the Nuggets to their first NBA title. He averaged 30 points, 13.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game across 20 games this postseason. He also broke the record for most triple-doubles in a single postseason with 10.

There is no denying that Nikola Jokic is a generational talent the likes of which the NBA has never seen before. With a sport that is always evolving, it may be time for more teams to scout all-around big men who can do it all, something the Nuggets' all-world seven-footer has perfected.