Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is no stranger to knocking down incredibly difficult shots. On Sunday evening, the Nuggets hosted the Chicago Bulls as part of NBA preseason action, and early on Jokic reminded fans of just what a tough shot maker he is.

Just seconds into the contest, Jokic found himself working in an isolation scenario against Bulls' center Andre Drummond, and he promptly knocked down a seemingly impossibly off balance step back jump shot from the baseline.

Nikola Jokic opens the Nuggets scoring with the Sombor Shuffle against the Bulls 🔥pic.twitter.com/sxYby5HPCO — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 16, 2023

The jumper drew incredulous reactions from the fans, commentators, as well as Bulls defenders.

Over the course of his career, Nikola Jokic has come to be known for, among many other things, his ability to make these high difficulty shots with seemingly no means of balancing himself. Jokic knocked down several shots of that variety during the Nuggets' 2023 run to the NBA championship, especially in their Western Conference Finals series against the Los Angeles Lakers via a 4-0 sweep.

Jokic has established himself as the (mostly) consensus best player in the world following 2023's playoff run, which was among the most dominant individual postseasons in recent NBA history. Opposing defenses were powerless to stop Jokic's rare combination of passing, size, and of course his ability to knock down shots like the one above.

The Nuggets will begin their title defense and tip things off for real in the 2023-24 season when they take on the Lakers on October 24. That game, a home game, will feature Jokic and his teammates receiving their championship rings for the 2023 season.