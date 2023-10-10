Nikola Jokic is voted by various general managers in a survey by the NBA as most likely to win the Kia MVP award this season over the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, and others.

Besides being predicted to win the award, the annual NBA GM survey also saw executives vote Nikola Jokic as the player they'd want to start a franchise with, the best center, best passer, and best basketball IQ. The high praise comes after a masterful season by the Denver Nuggets superstar who averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game. Adding an NBA Championship and Finals MVP award helps with the resume as well.

Other contenders for NBA MVP?

Giannis Antetokounmpo received 20 percent of the votes to win MVP which is second best to Jokic's 43 percent at first. After that, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic received 13 and 10 percent of the votes respectfully. For Doncic, that's low compared to 48 percent of the general managers last season that had him winning the award. Joel Embiid is under the “other receiving votes” category along with Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Speaking of the Nuggets, 70 percent of the NBA GMs also had them regaining the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, staying hot from last season. On the other side, 53 percent voted the Boston Celtics at the top of the East with the Milwaukee Bucks second and the defending champions Miami Heat at sixth.

With the season quickly approaching, it'll be interesting to see if the general managers were on the money with their MVP votes or if someone else will stand out from the rest of the pack.