O.G. Anunoby's net worth in 2024 is $25 million. Anunoby is a small forward recently acquired by the New York Knicks.
He is an NBA champion, an All-Defensive Second Team player, and led the NBA in steals. For this piece, let's take a closer look at O.G. Anunoby's net worth in 2024.
O.G. Anunoby's net worth in 2024 is $25 million. This is according to numerous outlets such as Sportskeeda.
O.G. Anunoby was born on July 17, 1997, in London. After his family moved to the United States when he was a child, Anunoby attended Jefferson City (Mo.) High School, where Anunoby kickstarted his amateur basketball career.
As a senior, Anunoby averaged 19.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per outing. For his efforts, Anunoby finished as the runner-up to becoming Mr. Basketball in Missouri.
Coming out of high school, Anunoby was considered to be a three-star prospect by ESPN. He accepted a scholarship offer to play for Indiana University.
Anunoby played for two seasons in a Hoosiers uniform, averaging 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game. In his final year, Anunoby broke out with averages of 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per outing.
O.G. Anunoby is drafted by the Raptors
After two seasons at Indiana University, Anunoby decided to forego his playing years in the NCAA by declaring for the 2017 NBA Draft. On draft night, Anunoby was selected in the first round with the 23rd overall pick by the Toronto Raptors. Shortly after, he signed a four-year rookie contract worth $9.75 million, according to Spotrac.
In his rookie season, Anunoby played 20 minutes per game and started 62 of the 74 games he saw action. The Indiana University alum averaged 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds on 47 percent shooting from the field overall.
A season later, Anunoby improved his numbers to 7.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. However, after only 67 games, Anunoby was sidelined for the rest of the season due to an emergency appendectomy.
However, the Raptors would go on to win the NBA championship that year at the expense of the Golden State Warriors in six games. In the process of winning the franchise's first NBA title, Anunoby would become the first British basketball player to achieve the coveted feat.
During the 2019-2020 season, after successful recovery, Anunoby emerged as a reliable starting forward in lieu of the departure of Kawhi Leonard. He averaged 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game.
O.G. Anunoby's contract extension with the Raptors
Fresh from a breakout season, the Raptors were convinced that Anunoby was a strong part of their future. As a result, they signed him to a lucrative four-year contract extension worth $72 million.
Fresh from the lucrative contract extension, Anunoby posted better numbers. He tallied 15.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per outing. A season later, Anunoby averaged a career-high 17.1 points to go along with 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.
In the 2022-23 season, while continuing his impact on offense by putting up 16.8 points per game, Anunoby also turned heads for his defense. He led the NBA in steals after posting 1.9 per game and compiled 128 total steals for the season. For his efforts, Anunoby was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team, marking the first time he earned All-Defensive honors.
O.G. Anunoby is traded to the Knicks
Raptors trade OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the Knicks for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a second rounder‼️ pic.twitter.com/28LDRj0f4Q
— Just Basketball (@justbballshow) December 30, 2023
Early into the 2023-24 season, Anunoby decided to quietly turn down a lucrative four-year contract extension worth $117 million. As a result, it seems that the reigning NBA steals leader is planning to test free agency after the final year of his $72 million deal with the Raptors.
As a result, the Raptors traded Anunoby to the New York Knicks on Dec. 30, 2023, as part of a blockbuster trade involving four other players. However, Anunoby missed several weeks in February following elbow surgery. Still, the Knicks have moved from eighth in the East to fifth since the trade.
O.G. Anunoby's endorsement deals
Given Anunoby's rise in the NBA, it isn't surprising that some brands would partner up with the Raptors forward. In 2022, Gatorade signed the NBA champion to an endorsement deal.
By signing the deal, Anunoby found himself in solid company, as he's part of a stacked Gatorade NBA roster that includes Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson, Paul George, Jayson Tatum, and Karl-Anthony Towns. Unfortunately, terms of the deal weren't disclosed to the public.
O.G. Anunoby becomes minor owner of the London Lions
With a lucrative NBA salary, the NBA champion opted to invest his money in British basketball club the London Lions. Earlier this year, Anunoby became a part owner after acquiring a minority stake in the professional team, based on reports. The London Lions compete in the EuroCup and in the British Basketball League.
