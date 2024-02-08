OG Anunoby underwent a minor procedure...

The New York Knicks won't be with OG Anunoby for at least the next 21 days following his right elbow surgery.

According to the latest update on his condition, Anunoby underwent a “minor” surgery to “remove a loose bone fragment” in his right elbow. As a result, he will need at least three weeks to recover from it. He is expected to return to basketball activities after the said period, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The former Toronto Raptors wing, who was traded to the Knicks last December, has missed New York's last five games due to the elbow issue. It was initially said to be an elbow inflammation, but the ‘Bockers have since changed the description of his injury to bone spur irritation.

For what it's worth, the uncertainty on Anunoby's health has reportedly led the Knicks to make a trade for Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks from the Detroit Pistons. Now, Woj's report on the health status of the 26-year-old makes it clearer why they had to make a deal.

As it stands, OG Anunoby is set to miss all of February. Based on the timeline provided, he is projected to return in the first week of March. Nonetheless, nothing is set in stone yet and it all depends on his recovery.

The Knicks won't rush him, though, especially after they retooled to make sure they have an insurance policy in case he needs more time to rest and recover. With Julius Randle also out due to shoulder injury, the rest of New York and its newcomers will have to step up and hold the fort for now.