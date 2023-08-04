Good news for fans of Ohio State football: star LB Tommy Eichenberg is healthy after playing through multiple hand injuries last season, according to an article from The Columbus Dispatch. It's great for Buckeye fans that he has returned to full health, although the injuries didn't slow him down much last season, except maybe in Ohio State's annual battle with Michigan football.

Last season for Ohio State football, Tommy Eichenberg racked up 120 total tackles, 77 solo and 43 assisted, and he also added 2.5 sacks. To be able to do that with two broken hands is extremely impressive. To be able to do that without two broken hands would also be extremely impressive.

Not only did Eichenberg continue to perform at a high level with his hand injuries, he also got a cool nickname from it. Fox Sports analyst Gus Johnson called a lot of Ohio State games last season, and he began calling Eichenberg “Tommy two thumbs.” The nick name started because the two thumbs were the only things on Eichenberg's hands not covered in a cast.

Having Eichenberg back at full strength will be crucial for the Ohio State defense. The unit took tremendous strides last year under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, but at the end of the day, they got torched in the games that mattered most. The defense needs to bring out the A-game in the biggest games of the season, and they need their leaders healthy to be able to do that. It will be interesting to see how much progress has been made in year two of the Knowles era.