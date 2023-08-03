Kyle McCord is, once again, competing to be the starting quarterback of the Ohio State football team. Instead of transferring elsewhere when CJ Stroud won the job two years ago, Kyle McCord opted to remain part of the Ohio State football program. The 20-year-old named Ryan Day as the reason for his loyalty to the Buckeyes.

McCord knows that quarterbacks who have played under Day have gone on to achieve successes beyond the Ohio State football team. Since 2019, Dwayne Haskins, Justin Fields and CJ Stroud have all become top-15 NFL Draft picks after playing quarterback for the Buckeyes.

“His track record obviously speaks for itself,” McCord said Wednesday, via The Athletic. “You look at the guys that have stuck around in this program, they all go on to do really good things. Even though it didn’t happen exactly right away for me, I knew it was a marathon and that if I stuck around and trusted the process and kept getting better that I’d put myself in a good position.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 2023 Ohio State starting quarterback job isn't being handed to McCord. He'll have to beat out Devin Brown in Buckeyes camp.

“I have a feeling both guys are going to be starter-level,” Day said of McCord and Brown. “Right away? I don’t know. Halfway through the season? I don’t know. I don’t know how the journey is going to go. But it’s a good problem to have if you have a couple guys that you feel like you could put into a game who can go play.”

McCord might be the favorite to win the job. In his one start two years ago, the signal caller completed 72.2% of his passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns in a 59-7 win over Akron.