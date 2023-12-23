Ryan Day recalls what he heard about new Ohio State football recruit Damarion Witten

Ohio State football is building another stellar recruiting class after a successful Early Signing Day this past Wednesday. Unsurprisingly, it centers around a top wide receiver. Jeremiah Smith, who is also the No. 1 ranked overall player in the 2024 class, is dominating the headlines, but head coach Ryan Day says there is another new addition who has elite potential.

If you're trying to guess who he is referring to, you might to have dig a little deeper on the prospect rankings. He is three-star tight end recruit (according to On3) Damarion Witten.

“This kid is special, you know, and he can be the best receiver in the country,” Day said, recalling what Witten's past coaches told him during the recruitment process. “And when he said that, you know, you kind of take a step back but you’re seeing exactly what he’s talking about.”

The incoming freshman's size and athleticism made him a standout in Glenville High School in Cleveland, Ohio. He can be a tantalizing red-zone and 50-50 ball option for the Buckeyes going forward. Witten figures to be a bit raw from the onset, as he ranked just inside the top 30 for tight end recruits, but the ability is there.

A commitment was made in June with the letter of intent now officially signed. Ryan Day faced a deluge of criticism for losing to Michigan yet again, but he and Ohio State football have given themselves a great chance to find redemption next season. Jeremiah Smith and Damarion Witten, along with the Buckeyes' other impressive signings are giving fans plenty of reasons to smile again.