Jeremiah Smith explains last-minute Ohio State decision

Although Georgia, Alabama and Oregon made most of the headlines at National Signing Day, Ohio State football added multiple high-end recruits to their 2024 class that should ensure they remain a force in the sport for the years to come. Perhaps none more tantalizing than top-ranked wide receiver prospect Jeremiah Smith.

Despite securing a commitment from the Opa-locka, Florida resident in December of 2022, the Buckeyes faced serious competition for Smith in the lead-up to Wednesday's official decision. Miami made a compelling last effort to swipe the 6-foot-3 talent, but two key factors convinced him that Columbus was the ideal place to continue his football journey.

The first should be obvious to those locked-in to Ohio State or the NFL Draft in recent years, while the second speaks to the atmosphere head coach Ryan Day and his staff are cultivating.

“It came down to a close call between Miami and Ohio State,” Smith told John Garcia Jr. of Rivals, per Sports Illustrated's Caleb Spinner. “But you know I just go with my gut feeling, just go who's developing receivers into first-rounders so that's who I went with…The way they care about their players on and off the field. They're one of the best for their players. It's a family up there in Ohio.”

Ohio State football has produced countless star receivers

The Buckeyes' proud wide receiver tradition is indisputable. In the last decade, Smith has seen Michael Thomas, Terry McLaurin, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and now Marvin Harrison Jr. all thrive with the program and rise up draft boards. That type of track record is obviously going to be a difficult pitch to beat.

This is not the 1980s. Miami has to work tirelessly to lure away recruits from Ohio State. To the Hurricanes' credit, however, they were close to pulling off a heist. Jeremiah Smith himself admitted that he was torn up until the final minutes before signing his letter of intent.

But the Buckeyes-bound three-time high school state champion clearly thinks Ohio State football will give him the best opportunity to carve out the rest of his future.