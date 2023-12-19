The Edmonton Oilers take on the New York Islanders as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Edmonton Oilers travel to the Big Apple to take on the New York Islanders Tuesday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Oilers-Islanders prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Oilers were not good to begin the season. However, they have been able to turn it around. Edmonton has won eight of their last 10 games, but dropped their last two. They have also already beaten the Islanders this season. In that game, the Oiler put up four goals from four different players. However, Leon Draisaitl assisted on three of those goals. Stuart Skinner was excellent in the win as he recorded 32 saves on 33 shots.

The Islanders are 14-8-8, putting them third in the Metropolitan division through the first 30 games. The Islanders have lost their last two games, but they have collected 14 points in their last 10 games. In the loss earlier this season against the Oilers, the Islanders lone goal came off the stick of Mathew Barzal.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Oilers-Islanders Odds

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+158)

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-192)

Over: 6.5 (-140)

Under: 6.5 (+114)

How to Watch Oilers vs. Islanders

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Hulu/ESPN+

Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Oilers got off to a very slow, unexpected start to the season. However, their scoring has picked up, and the seem to be on their way to another good season. Edmonton has Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, and Evander Kane, so their team is stacked. Of course, the Oilers also have the best player in hockey, Connor McDavid. McDavid has 41 points this season, and 30 have come via assist. He is usually a better scorer, but his assists have made up for it this season. Edmonton has quickly become one of the more dangerous teams in the league once again.

With Stuart Skinner likely being the starter in net, the Oilers should feel confident. Skinner is 11-8-1, and he allows just 3.04 goals per game. The Islanders are not the best scoring team, so Skinner has a good matchup. If he can have another good game against the Islanders, the Oilers will win.

Why The Islanders Will Cover The Spread/Win

This game is not going to be easy for the Islanders. Edmonton is back to scoring a lot, so the Islanders need to step up in the defensive zone. However, the bigger key is going to be their play in the offensive zone. Controlling the puck, making good passes, and not giving the puck away is super important (obviously). It is especially true when playing Edmonton, though. The Oilers will make you make you pay if you are not careful. If New York can have a good night of controlling the puck, they will win this game.

Final Oilers-Islanders Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be closer than people think. The Oilers are favorited as both teams are on losing streaks. However, the Oilers have allowed 12 goals in their last two games. That is not a recipe for success. I do not know who is going to win this game, but I do think it will be a close game. I am going to take the Islanders to cover the spread.

Final Oilers-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Islanders +1.5 (-192), Over 6.5 (-140)