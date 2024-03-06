The Edmonton Oilers look to continue their winning streak as they face the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with an Oilers-Blue Jackets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Oilers come into the game sitting at 38-20-2 on the year, good for second in the Pacific Division. They have also won five straight games. Last time out, the Oilers faced the Bruins. After a scoreless first two periods, Pavel Zacha scored to make it 1-0 in the third. With just 1:20 left in the game, Leon Draisaitl tied the game. In overtime, Draiaitl scored to give the Oilers the victory 2-1.
Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets come into the game sitting at 21-31-10 on the year. Last time out, they faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins scored twice in the first period, with goals from Jesse Puljujarvi and Evgeni Malkin. In the second, the Blue Jackets would tie the game, but Rickard Rakell scored on the power play as the Penguins took the 3-2 lead going into the third. In the third, the Blue Jets would tie it again, but the Penguins scored twice to make it 5-3 and take the win by that score.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Oilers-Blue Jackets Odds
Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (-114)
Moneyline: -275
Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-105)
Moneyline: +220
Over: 6.5 (-128)
Under: 6.5 (+104)
How to Watch Oilers vs. Blue Jackets
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Oilers come into the game sitting fourth in the NHL in goals per game with 3.53 goals per contest this year. They are led in points by Connor McDavid. McDavid comes into the game sitting tied third on the team in goals and first in assists. He has 23 goals and 76 assists this year, good for 99 points. Further, he has five goals and 27 assists on the power play. Leading in goals on the power play, and second on the team in goals, assists, and points, is Leon Draisaitl. Draisaitl comes into the game with 32 goals and 48 assists, good for 80 total points. Further, he has 15 goals and 14 assists on the power play.
Zach Hyman is the leader of the team in terms of goals. He comes into the game with 42 goals on the year. Further, he has added 19 assists, good for 61 total points. He also has 12 goals and four assists on the power play. Adding to the point production is Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Nugent-Hopkins comes into the game with 16 goals and 39 assists for the year. Three of the goals and 17 assists come on the power play. Also, the Oilers get help on offense from the blue line. Evan Bouchard comes into the game with 15 goals and 45 assists.
The Oilers are fourth in the NHL on the power play this year, converting 26.6 percent of their chances this year. Further, they are 14th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year, sitting with a 79.7 percent success rate this year.
Stuart Skinner is expected to be in goal for the Oilers in this game. He is 29-13-2 on the year, with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He has been great as of late. Skinner has won his last four starts overall, allowing two or fewer goals in each of them while having a save percentage of .940 or better in each of them as well.
Why The Blue Jackets Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Blue Jackets sit 21st in the NHL this year in goals per game with just 2.98 goals per contest on the season. Leading the team in goals this year is Boone Jenner. He comes in with 19 goals this year and 10 assists, good for 29 total points, tied for fifth on the team. Johnny Gaudreau leads the team in points this year. He comes in with just ten goals but leads the team with 35 assists on the year. That gives him 45 points on the year to lead the team. He also has one goal and 12 assists this year on the power play.
Second on the team in points is blue-liner Zach Werenski. He comes in with four goals and 34 assists this year. Still, he has not been a factor in the power play, with just six assists. Kirill Marchenko is second on the team in goals, sitting with 17 on the year. He also has 15 assists, making him third on the team with 32 total points. He has seven goals and three assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Dimitri Voronkov rounds out the top-scoring options. He is fourth on the team in points and third in goals. He comes in with 16 goals and 14 assists on the year, good for 30 points.
The Blue Jackets are 31st in the NHL this year on the power play. They have converted 14.5 percent of their chances on the power play this year. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are 25th against the power play, sitting with a 76.4 percent success rate when on the penalty kill.
The Blue Jackets are expected to start Daniil Tarasov in this one. He is 5-8-2 on the year, and a 3.58 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage. He has been solid in his last four games, allowing three or fewer goals in each of those games. Further, he has been above .905 in save percentage in each of them. Still, he was just 2-2 in those starts.
Final Oilers-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
This game is a complete mismatch. The Oilers are scoring well, and Stuart Skinner is playing well in goal. The Blue Jackets have continued to struggle to score this year, while also having trouble on the defensive end. The Oilers also have a great power-play unit, while the Blue Jackets have struggled on the penalty kill. Take the Oilers in this one.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Oilers-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick: Oilers -1.5 (-114)