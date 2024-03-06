Sean Walker is probably the best right-handed defenseman still on the market ahead of the Mar. 8 NHL Trade Deadline, and the Philadelphia Flyers are unlikely to part with the 29-year-old unless a first-round pick is coming back to Philly.
Walker has done an excellent job of boosting his value in 2023-24, coming over in a three-team trade from the Los Angeles Kings and making an immediate impact with his new club this year. The Canadian is up to 22 points in 63 games in Pennsylvania, while playing great defense and helping his team occupy the No. 3 berth in the Metropolitan Division.
The pending unrestricted free agent is still expected to get traded, despite speculation that the Flyers would be looking to re-sign either he or fellow D-man Nick Seeler on or before Friday. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun provided an update one of the the biggest trade chips of deadline season on Tuesday.
“Finally on Tuesday I’m told action started to pick up with teams circling back and getting more serious on Walker. That doesn’t mean he will for sure get dealt as the Philadelphia Flyers aren’t moving him for what they deem to be a lackluster return. But I think it’s more likely than not he does get moved,” the hockey insider explained.
“It’s been quiet for a few days between the Flyers and Walker’s camp on extension talks. I think the Flyers will circle back one last time there. So all the balls are up in the air, but the word on Tuesday is that calls with teams were gaining traction. The Flyers still want a first-round pick. Can they get it? The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Oilers have kept tabs with Philly, including over the last few days.”
Will Flyers get a 1st for Sean Walker?
A first-round pick is a steep price to pay, despite how good Sean Walker has been this year. That's especially true after Chris Tanev was acquired by the Dallas Stars, only sending a second and third-round selection to the Calgary Flames in exchange.
But a team like the Toronto Maple Leafs or Edmonton Oilers would significantly benefit from a player of this caliber, especially considering each Canadian club's defensive situation.
With Seeler out of action due to injury, teams are zeroing in even more on a player who will fit perfectly on a Stanley Cup contender down the stretch. The question is, who will shell out a first to acquire Sean Walker on Friday?