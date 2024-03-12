Oklahoma basketball coach Porter Moser says he's not going anywhere. The Sooners head coach is quelling rumors that he's taking the DePaul job in the Big East. Moser had been tied to the DePaul basketball opening on social media.
“These accounts make stuff up and there is no validity to any of these “sources” b/c I have spoken to NO ONE about any job!!” Moser said on social media. “Heard all the rumors this afternoon and want to say emphatically THERE IS ZERO TRUTH!!
Moser goes on to say that he loves Oklahoma. Oklahoma basketball is likely headed once again to March Madness, with a 20-11 record. The team is preparing for the Big 12 conference tournament, with a game against TCU on Wednesday. Moser was possibly tied to the DePaul opening because he once coached in that area, leading Loyola Chicago to a Final Four.
Moser is in his third season in Norman. He was able to guide the Sooners back to a winning season this year, after a disappointing finish in the 2022-23 campaign. The program finished last season at 15-17 and won only five conference games.
Oklahoma basketball is playing its final year in the Big 12, heading to the SEC with Texas for 2024 play. The Sooners haven't been to a Final Four since 2016, when the team had sensation Buddy Hield.
DePaul basketball is searching for a coach after parting ways with Tony Stubblefield earlier this season. Stubblefield struggled in Chicago, winning only 28 games in just over two seasons. He finished his time at the school with a woeful 9-38 conference record in the Big East. DePaul hasn't been to the NCAA tournament since 2004, and is one of the hardest jobs in power 5 college basketball.