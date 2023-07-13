Oklahoma football will be in the spotlight a lot this season as they compete in their final athletic year in the Big 12. Oklahoma, along with Texas, is leaving the Big 12 for the SEC in 2024, the first of many conference realignments and expansions to be announced.

With the move comes the inevitable loss of some of both school's biggest rivalries, including Oklahoma against Oklahoma State. OU head coach Brent Venables said he would love to see the game follow the Sooners into the SEC.

“I’m not in control of whether we play Oklahoma State. I love rivalry games,” Venables said. “Oklahoma & Oklahoma State have played for over 100 years. Oklahoma has been dang good in those games. I’d love to play the game. We’re gonna play the schedule they put in front of us.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Known as the “Bedlam Series,” the OU-OSU rivalry dates back to 1904. The two schools have met 117 times on the football field, with the Sooners absolutely dominating the series, 91 to 19 with seven ties. The Sooners won last year's game in Venables' first season as head coach. The Sooners went 10-3 while he was an assistant from 1999-2011.

It remains to be seen if OU will keep a lot of its Big 12 rivals after it moves to the SEC next year. They'll at least see Texas every year as the Longhorns switch conferences with them. The Sooners went 6-7 under Venables in 2022 and the longtime defensive coordinator has a tall order on his hands as he tries to guide the program back to its winning ways.