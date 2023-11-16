With a Big 12 battle on Saturday, we continue with our college football odds series with our Oklahoma State-Houston prediction and pick.

After an incredible five-game win streak, the Oklahoma State Cowboys were blown out in a big way last week. In their week 11 game, they lost 45-3 against the UCF Knights. A team that entered the game with only one Big 12 win on the year throttled the Cowboys. Star running back Ollie Gordon II had the worst game of his season, and quarterback Alan Bowman threw three interceptions on the day. With absolutely nothing going Oklahoma State's way last week, they will be looking for a bounce-back game in a big way on the road in Houston on Saturday.

Things have not gone well in their first full season in the Big 12 for the Houston Cougars. Although they have had some success with wins over West Virginia and Baylor, they are sitting in the conference's basement right now. They enter this matchup coming off of their worst loss of the season. At home in Houston, the Cougars lost by ten points to the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Bearcats, also in their first season in the Big 12, came into this game winless in six conference games. Now at 4-6 on the season, Houston must win out to become bowl-eligible, and it all starts with this game against Oklahoma State.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oklahoma State-Houston Odds

Oklahoma State: -6.5 (-120)

Houston: +6.5 (-102)

Over: 58.5 (-110)

Under: 58.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Houston Week 12

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread

Coming into last week, there was a real chance for Ollie Gordon II to make a late-season Heisman run. Maybe not to win as it looks to be a quarterback award this season, but at least to enter the conversation and go to New York. Although those conversations were put to a halt against UCF, that should not diminish the stellar season he has had. Excluding last week, Gordon II had six straight 120+ yard rushing games, including two 270+ yard games. This has given him the advantage of leading the nation in total rushing yards and tying for tenth in rushing touchdowns. Gordon II is as electric as it gets and pinned up against a Houston defense, allowing 164.7 rushing yards per game, making it apparent that Saturday will not go well for the Cougars.

Leading to Gordon II's phenomenal year has been this team's great play from the offensive line. Not only have they been able to create wide running lanes for Gordon II, but their pass protection has been outstanding. Through ten games, this unit has allowed only 11 sacks for 79 yards lost. With four seniors and one junior on this line, the maturity has paid dividends. Playing against high-caliber teams in a Power Five conference, these numbers are incredible. This line has never wavered despite seeing a three-man quarterback carousel throughout the season. Giving this offense time and open field is a constant for this team and will continue to be against Houston.

Why Houston Will Cover The Spread

To cover and potentially win big games like this, Houston has to move the ball down the field. Led by quarterback Donovan Smith, Houston has excelled this season in converting third downs. This team is converting their third downs at a respectable 40.0% mark. They have sustained drives through their clutch playmakers, such as Samuel Brown, which has translated to wins. Coming into this game as an underdog, it is essential for Houston to hold the advantage in this department. With Oklahoma State converting their third downs at just a 36.6% rate, this falls nicely in the favor of the Cougars.

If the offensive consistency when it comes to converting third downs isn't enough to convince that Houston will be able to cover, maybe their track record this season will. Through six games at home, the Cougars are 4-2-0 against the spread. The energy the home crowd has given them throughout the season has been immeasurable. With impressive covers against #8 Texas, West Virginia, and UTSA, the Cougars are at their peak at TDECU Stadium in Houston.

Final Oklahoma State-Houston Prediction & Pick

With both teams entering this game coming off of their worst losses of the season, it is guaranteed that every player will be giving their all on the field on Saturday to get this win. After their defeat, Oklahoma State remained in the top 25 as the #23 team in the nation according to the College Football Playoff rankings. On the back of Gordon II, the Cowboys have been incredible in Big 12 play this season. However, I will lay the points with the home dog Houston Cougars in this one. Last week, UCF gave teams the perfect blueprint to beating the Cowboys by showing how one-dimensional their offense is. I believe Houston will be able to create the same havoc to limit Oklahoma State's scoring opportunities while also moving the chains enough to cover and potentially win outright in this one. Give me the Houston Cougars +6.5.

Final Oklahoma State-Houston Prediction & Pick: Houston +6.5 (-102)