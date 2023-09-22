It is a Big 12 showdown as Oklahoma State visits Iowa State. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with an Oklahoma State-Iowa State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch

Oklahoma State enters the game at 2-1. They opened with a win over Central Arkansas 27-13 and then followed that up with a win at Arizona State 27-15. Last week was a disaster though. South Alabama was up 23-0 at the half, and Oklahoma State never found its footing in the game. They finally scored in the fourth quarter, but the comeback was short-lived. South Alabama would win going away, 33-7.

Iowa State is coming in at 1-2. They took an easy win in the first game, winning 30-9 over Northern Iowa. Then, they fell in a close one to rival Iowa. Iowa State was down 17 heading in the fourth, but they could only score ten in the fourth after their final drive stalled and fell 20-13. Last week was a bad beat. After holding Ohio scoreless in the first half, they would give up ten points. Iowa State would score to make it a three-point game, but it should have been the tying score. In the drive before that for Iowa State, they kicked a field goal that looked good but was called no good and Iowa State lost 10-7.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oklahoma State-Iowa State Odds

Oklahoma State: +3.5 (-115)

Iowa State: -3.5 (-105)

Over: 35.5 (-115)

Under: 35.5 (-105)

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread

Oklahoma State has a quarterback issue this year. Three quarterbacks have taken snaps this year, and there is still no named starter. Garret Rangel has been the best of the group so far. He is 17-29 passing for 172 yards and two scores. He does have an interception but has not thrown another turnover-worthy pass. Alan Bowman is 30-52 this year for 235 yards, but does not have a touchdown, does have an interception, and two more turnover-worthy passes. Gunnar Gundy is 21-34 on the year, with a touchdown and 202 yards passing. He also has thrown two turnvoer-worthy passes this year. He has also taken the most sacks. All three have taken similar amounts of pressure, and while Rangel has been able to evade, and Bowman has thrown the ball away, Gundy has taken five sacks. Regardless of who is in, ball security and not taking sacks will be the primary focus for the quarterback.

Oklahoma State needs to continue to get solid games on the ground to make this game a contest. Ollie Gordon has been solid, running 19 times for 109 yards and two scores while Jaden Nixon has 93 yards and a touchdown. Elijah Collins rounds out the group with 102 yards on the ground and a touchdown. As a whole, they are all averaging over four yards per carry, have a combined 21 caused missed tackles, and all are over three yards per carry after first contact.

On defense, Oklahoma State will look to keep getting pressure on the quarterback. This year they have 47 quarterback pressures with 11 sacks. Nathan Latu and Collin Oliver lead the way. Latu has nine pressures with three sacks on the year. Meanwhile, Oliver has nine pressures with one sack and a ball batted down.

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread

For Iowa State to cover, Rocco Becht has to be solid. This year he is 50-81 passing for 549 yards and four scores. There are some ball security questions for him as well. He has three interceptions, a fumble, and two more turnover-worthy passes. Part of the issue has been pressure this year. Becht has been pressured 28 times this year, and while he has been sacked once and ran for positive yardage eight times, he has thrown the ball away just twice. He is making passes under pressure regularly, and that is something that needs to be improved.

Iowa State also needs to run blocks better. This year the leading back is Cartevious Norton. He has 123 yards on 41 carries. He has not found the endzone yet this year and has not had a lot of room to run. While averaging three yards per carry, he is being contacted on average within a half-yard of the line of scrimmage.

Becht would also use some help from his receivers. Jayden Higgins has been the primary target this year. He has brought in 12 of 20 targets on the season for 141 yards and two scores. Still, he has just 31 yards after the catch and has brought in just one of five contested targets this year. Benjamin Brahmer the tight end is the other major target. He has brought in seven of 12 targets for 101 yards and a score. He also has struggled with contested catches though, bringing in just one of four.

On defense, Iowa State will look to continue a solid pass rush. They have 56 quarterback pressures this year while coming away with six sacks. Caleb Bacon leads the way with six pressures and two sacks this year. They have also been solid on the run. They have 55 stops for offensive failures this year on 81 rushes. Still, they have not tackled great. In the run game, they have missed 20 tackles on the season.

Final Oklhaoma State-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

Neither team was great last week. Both teams struggled with turnovers and were not efficient on offense. Both teams also have fairly solid defensive units which will make it harder for points to be found. There is a major concern for Oklahoma State with the quarterback, but they have the running backs to help lighten the load, and if they can get solid quarterback play, it will be a tight game. This one will come down to which team can protect the ball better. In this game, that is going to be Oklahoma State. Regardless of who is in for them at quarterback, Rocco Becht is too turnover-prone. Iowa State does not have the same level of running backs and Oklahoma State will cause turnovers. Take the Cowboys in this one.

Final Oklhaoma State-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma State +3.5 (-115)