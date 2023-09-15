The San Francisco 49ers will ride their hot start to the 2023 season into a Week 2 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams on the road. Quarterback Brock Purdy has his work cut out for him against Matthew Stafford and company.

Meanwhile, Purdy is busy dealing with the consequences of his friendly wager with George Kittle, the team's star tight end and one of his top targets in an explosive passing game. Spirits are high for the 49ers heading into the game.

Christian McCaffery shared his thoughts on ‘having the time of his life' with the 49ers. Defensive lineman and recently paid superstar Nick Bosa shared his thoughts on 49ers fans' plans to take over SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

On Thursday, Purdy strode to the podium showing off the unfortunate results of betting on his alma mater the Iowa State Cyclones, against Kittle's alma mater the Iowa Hawkeyes this past Saturday. Purdy lost the bet in a hilarious way that had fans on Twitter talking afterward.

Brock Purdy lost an Iowa State-Iowa bet to George Kittle. #49ers pic.twitter.com/lfzjBFnqX4 — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) September 14, 2023

One game into the 2023 season, Kittle has just 3 catches for 19 yards, suggesting that the athletic, hulking former Hawkeye and current 49ers star has a big game in him against the Jaguars.