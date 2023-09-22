Another weekend of college football is upon us! It's almost time to wake up bright and early on Saturday for this one as the 16th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners take on Cincinnati for the Bearcats' first-ever Big 12 Conference game. Check out our College Football odds series where our Oklahoma-Cincinnati prediction and pick will be made.

It seems unfathomable, but is there a chance that Oklahoma is slightly slept on for the first time in years? Maybe it has something to do with the fact that the Sooners were fairly dreadful a year ago en route to a losing season with an overall record of 6-7. Shockingly, you would have to go back all the way to 1998 when the team went 5-7 for the last losing season. Through a three-game sample size, it appears that the Sooners won't have any issues with this as they have rolled up to this point.

Meanwhile, the time has finally come! In their first season being a Big 12 member after a decade in the American Athletic Conference, the Bearcats are eager to show the rest of the college football world what they are capable of! Remember, this is a football program that is only two seasons removed from partaking in the College Football Playoff. So far, Cincy has won two of their first three games and could catapult themselves this season with a big-time victory over the Sooners.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Oklahoma-Cincinnati Odds

Oklahoma: -13.5 (-115)

Cincinnati: +13.5 (-105)

Over: 57.5 (-110)

Under: 57.5 (-110)

How to Watch Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/9:00 a.m. PT

Why Oklahoma Will Cover The Spread

The amount of playmaking superstar quarterbacks who reside in college football is crazy, and the Sooners happen to have a playmaker under center themselves in QB Dillon Gabriel. While not talked about as much around the nation for some reason, OU is being rewarded with a national audience in the morning slot and Gabriel could officially remind those watching around the country that he isn't going away.

Now in his fifth season of college after spending three of those at UCF, Gabriel has all of the confidence in the world currently with over 900 passing yards and 11 touchdowns through the air in only 12 quarters of play. Not to mention he has also thrown only one interception. Simply put, Gabriel will be a big reason why the Sooners cover the spread due to his willingness to stretch the ball down the field vertically and pull off explosive plays from within the pocket.

Above all else, this is a much-improved defense from last year as Oklahoma is only surrendering 289 total yards of offense through three games. Keep in mind, OU's strength of schedule leaves much to be desired in wins over Arkansas State, SMU, and Tulsa so far, but it is certainly a step in the right of direction. All together, a complete team effort in OU's first road test will be needed to overcome the Bearcats.

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread

Without question, it is obvious that Cincinnati has faced off against better quality opponents than Oklahoma through the first three games of the regular season. Although the Bearcats might be at a talent disadvantage in this one, Cincy is hoping that they will be more battle-tested with a tougher schedule played on Saturday.

First things first, the biggest area of concern for the Bearcats has to be how they will rebound after a gut-punch of an overtime loss to Miami-Ohio. After securing a big-time victory over Pittsburgh the week prior, the Bearcats fell flat on their faces with a chance to garner some much-needed early-season momentum. Even more importantly, Cincinnati's failure to punch the football into the end zone while in the red zone was a glaring issue that must get fixed against an OU scoring offense that is averaging a whopping 55.7 points per game.

Specifically, a gritty and turnover-free performance from QB Emory Jones will be vital if the Bearcats are going to cover the spread. Crazy enough, Jones is playing in his SIXTH year of college football. Yes, you read that correctly. So far, Jones has shown that he has improved as a passer, but he needs to put together one of his best outings yet against Oklahoma.

Final Oklahoma-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

The Sooners are in the midst of their final season in the Big 12, while the Bearcats are participating in their inaugural campaign as a conference member. Although they have yet to be challenged on their schedule, Oklahoma should have no problems taking care of Cincinnati on the road.

