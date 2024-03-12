There are few musicians in this world whose work means more to me than Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala. As a fan of At the Drive-In, I followed along as they formed The Mars Volta and so many other projects. Along with other loyal fans, I’ve known many of the stories about their past that have become legend in many circles. Over the years though, those stories seemed to have changed from time to time. Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird chronicles those changes.
After the reformation of The Mars Volta and the return of De Facto, Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird is making its way to the public. The film is having its North American premiere at the 2024 SXSW festival. The documentary sets straight some myths for long-time fans and introduces everyone to a story of true love and friendship.
Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird Review
Worldwide fame was never necessarily the main goal for Omar and Cedric. So, it is understandable that there are many people who will now know who they are. The contents of Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird provide unfettered access to their past through home videos and narration. While there are plenty of hijinks to be found in clips from their younger years, a deeper and introspective discovery of who they are to each other is what’s on tap.
Presented all through video shot by Omar and others, music by the band(s), and narration by the men themselves, the film is almost a diary recital. Though the information and presentation are engrossing, it can feel oddly edited at times. After the introduction section of the film, a header marking Part 1 flashes on the screen with the title, “The Death of At the Drive-In.” What immediately follows though the genesis of how the two met. Then, of course, the rise of ATDI before getting into the fall.
This is the story of two soul mates and the trials and tribulations that they endured. The rifts that came between them and then healed; a lot of information needs to be dredged up. And that causes the only rift between the film and the viewers. Stories about the bands and those involved are tangential to both Omar's and Cedric’s stories. Yes, sometimes the film feels more like a chronicle of just the music and what went into making it. It’s all fascinating stuff for a fan to see, but it makes for a slightly uneven delivery at times.
It’s All in the Details
While their relationship with Jeremey Michael Ward is a key piece to how their story unfolds and it is fascinating and tragic to actually see pieces of his demise; it’s never mentioned that he was the cousin of their ATDI bandmate, Jim Ward. It doesn’t change or ruin the story, but it's a small piece of information that is left out.
The same goes for not at least mentioning all of the line-up changes that took place in the original Volta run. At two hours in its release condition, it would be hard to throw in every little detail. Yet, once we reach The Mars Volta origins, the movie turns into a somewhat behind-the-scenes look at the creation of each album. That is until they get to Amputechture. Then they start to show the small bits and pieces of things feeling different until we are at the point of the break-up, six years later.
Is it thrilling to get studio videos of Ikey (Keyboardist Isiah “Ikey” Owens) slowly working his way through how he finally kicks into “Cut that City” for the Tremulant sessions? Hell yes. Is it fascinating to see someone I cannot recognize playing bass on the De-loused sessions before they talk about bringing in Flea? You betcha! And don’t get me started on the revelation of the true origins of Frances the Mute. Of course, the for the cherry on top; Caught in the Sun excerpts! All the myths will be laid to bed.
But at the end of the day, even though bits and pieces of the whole story are buried in these sections, they at times felt like they belonged in a different movie. There is nothing lost here and as a viewer, I appreciate it all. I just can’t help but not point out what feels like an inconsistency.
Never Hear a Man Speak Like This Man Before
Over the years, Omar and Cedric have been more open about their relationship and some of the bumps in the road from the past. Especially since the reformation of The Mars Volta. But not only is the access even deeper here, but the sincerity is more poignant and emotional. Particularly when it comes to the entrance of Scientology and the short complete separation between the two.
The steps that led to the healing and they both went through at that time are fascinating. I never knew the things that Omar agreed to in starting that process and it is heartwarming to hear him talk about it and Cedric’s realization of what his friend being in his life meant to him.
This feeling pertains to almost every inch of the film. Even back at the start when ATDI is starting to take off. Cedric says that Omar and Jim (Ward) butt heads from the very beginning. Watching Jim console Omar when things started to break down. Seeing the actual moment things changed is an access point I never thought I’d have. Witnessing these people hold each other, if only even for a moment is a sight to see.
Should You Watch Omar and Cedric: If Things Ever Get Weird?
Obviously, every fan should check this out the second they have a chance. It doesn’t blow certain doors open in ways you may have expected. It offers glances into their world you weren’t expecting. It’s also glorious to have an entire film punctuated by Omar and Cedric’s music. It is especially great to hear Omar’s classical work from Birth of a Ghost as a traditional style score.
Those who don’t know these two men should check out this film. It's a window into how we should all see those most important in our lives. Appreciate what you have, and if you think there is no way to heal the wounds of disagreement…think again. Loving someone is more important than the rest of everything going on around you.
Grade: B+