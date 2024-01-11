The new movie is hopefully something audiences will FALL for.

Ryan Gosling's new film The Fall Guy will be premiered at the 2024 SXSW Film and TV Festival.

The Fall Guy is an action comedy that stars Gosling and Emily Blunt, The Hollywood Reporter states.

Ryan Gosling's The Fall Guy debuting at SXSW

According to the summary on IMDb, the film's premise is: “Colt Seavers is a stuntman who left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health. He's drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie, which is being directed by his ex, goes missing.”

The massive SXSW will include many other movies, keynotes, and more.

For example, directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once) will give a keynote.

Other highlights will be the narrative film competition, documentary feature competition, narrative spotlight, and documentary spotlight.

There is also an XR Experience Competition, XR Experience Spotlight, and XR Experience Special Event.

According to the official website, “For its 31st edition, the SXSW Film & TV Festival will host nine days of screenings from March 8-16, 2024. The festival is known for launching a high caliber and diverse program of film, TV, and XR projects and serving as a global gathering for smart, enthusiastic, influential audiences that drive the conversation for months to come.”

It's an amazing event to feature Ryan Gosling's new film The Fall Guy and many other new movies and projects.

If you can make it, the film and television festival runs from March 8 through March 16 in Austin, Texas.