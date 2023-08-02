The Baltimore Orioles are looking to win a series against the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Orioles-Blue Jays prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Orioles took game one of the series 4-2. Ryan O'Hearn and Ryan Mountcastle had multi-hit performances in the game. Mountcastle had two doubles and three home runs in the win. Gunnar Henderson got himself on the board as he homered in the third inning. On the mound, Kyle Gibson earned the win. He went six innings, allowed one run on four hits, and struck out five. Felix Bautista notched his 29th save of the season in the win. For Toronto, Bo Bichette has two hits on the night. Whit Merrifield homered in the game, as well. Chris Bassit suffered the loss as he went six innings, allowed four runs, and seven hits.

The Orioles dominated game two. Baltimore scored 10 runs in the last four innnigs, and won the game 13-3. Mountcastle, Henderson, and Anthony Santander each had three hits in the game. Santander and Henderson went yard in the game. Kyle Bradish went seven innings, allowed three runs, and struck out seven to earn the win. Brandon Belt had the only multi-hit game for the Blue Jays. He also went deep, along with Danny ansen. Hyun Jin Ryu made his first start of the season and allowed four runs through five innings of work. The Blue Jays bullpen allowed nine runs in three innings of work.

Grayson Rodriguez will start for the Orioles while Yusei Kikuchi gets the ball for the Blue Jays.

Here are the Orioles-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Blue Jays Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-200)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+164)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Blue Jays

TV: MASN, SportsNet (Canada)

Stream: MLB TV subscription, ESPN+

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Rodriguez was sent down for good reason back in May. However, he has been very good in his return to the bigs. He has thrown 17 innings, allowed just 13 hits, struck out 14, and owns a 3.18 ERA. Those starts cam against a few good teams, as well. If he can continue to pitch well, the Orioles will cover the spread. Rodriguez has a start against the Blue Jays already this season. In that game, Rodriguez went five innings, allowed two runs on five hits, and struck out six. If he can do that again, the Orioles will cover the spread.

Baltimore has been playing their best baseball, and they are leading the AL East. Baltimore has won seven of their last 10 games, and more importantly, they have dominated the Blue Jays. The Orioles are 7-1 in eight games played against the Blue Jays this season. They have covered a -1.5 spread in six of those games. Baltimore is very confident when facing the Blue Jays, and this game should be no different.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Kikuchi has pitched twice against the Orioles this season. He has not pitched great in those outings, but he has not been bad. Against Baltimore, Kikuchi has a total of 9 1/3 innings pitched, a .243 oBA, 10 strikeouts, and a 4.82 ERA. The ERA is concerning, but he has not pitched deep into either game against Baltimore. If he can just go five or six strong, the Blue Jays will be able to win this game and cover the spread. However, they need innings out of Kikuchi.

Final Orioles-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Orioles have been able to dominate the Blue Jays this season, and I do not see this game being any different. With Bichette out, the Blue Jays are down their best player. I expect the Orioles to continue their win streak, and continue to play well against he Blue Jays. I will take the Orioles to cover the spread.

Final Orioles-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Orioles +1.5 (-200), Over 8.5 (-110)